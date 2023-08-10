Just this week, Bella Hadid opened up about her own experiences dealing with Lyme disease. Taking to Instagram in a series of heartfelt photos, words, and moments from her recovery, the international supermodel revealed that she recently underwent a “long and intense treatment.” Speaking to her younger self, she shared that “the little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself,” and that though difficult, she “wouldn’t change anything for the world” as it has made her who she is now.

Amidst the sad (yet somehow reassuring) health update, the youngest Hadid sister posted a playful TikTok announcing her momentous return to work. Mouthing the words to “Sprinter” by Dave & Central Cee, she not only looked all things fresh and siren-esque with her ultra-long, raven black mermaid waves, and golden sultry eyes. She flashed her chromatic “digital lavender” nails, too.

As for her caption? It simply reads: “First day back on set in 5 months!” And while Hadid did not disclose what exactly she is up to at the moment, it’s sure to be good, considering the fact that she is considered one of the most sought-after supermodels in the industry.

Adoring fans and followers of the young icon and wellness advocate quickly took to the comments to provide words of admiration and praise. “I’m so in love with this beautiful light of a woman,” one commenter wrote, while another exclaimed, “MY MOTHER IS BACK STRONGER.”

Given that New York Fashion Week is fast approaching in the coming weeks, it’s clear that the beauty and fashion lovers of the world are looking forward to whatever jaw-dropping, headline-making looks she may be able to provide.