Kim Kardashian Perfectly Paired Strawberry Milk Nails & Pink Blush

With New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on its way out, compared to previous years, Kim Kardashian has seemingly taken a bit of a backseat with regards to the fashionable festivities. On the evening of Sept. 12, however, the entrepreneur and mom of four stepped out into New York City’s bustling streets for the star-studded Kering's 2nd Annual Caring For Women Gala.

Wearing a familiar, curve-hugging silhouette by way of her high-neck, long-sleeve Balenciaga gown in a sparkling shade of baby pink as styled by Dani Levi, the Skims founder was dripping in similarly pink-hued Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

As for her long, near-black strands? Chris Appleton — the celeb-loved hair guru who frequently works with Kardashian, as well as Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and more — created some stunningly soft mermaidcore waves, sticking with the reality star’s go-to middle part.

Going for an effortlessly monochromatic look with her makeup, Kardashian tapped Ariel Tejada (who glams her little sister, Kylie Jenner, on the regular) to create a full-coverage, high-glam beat that still felt fresh and vibrant. The secret? Tejada placed a cool-toned, bright pink blush high up under her eyes for an ultra-brightening effect, topping the look off with some fluttering eyelashes and a pink-toned gloss on her pout.

As for her manicure, Kardashian went with some long tips in a creamy, strawberry milk shade of light pink. Kim Truong, the manicurist behind most of her looks, likely used some press-ons for the A-lister — which, ICYMI, is her more recent go-to in lieu of her previously loved short, natural nails.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo carousel from the evening, Kardashian’s comment section lit up with praise for the dazzling ‘fit. Salma Hayek simply commented “you looked stunning,” while Khloé Kardashian added “sharing is caring. Share this dress with me.”