If Nicole Kidman had a penny for every time her divorce photos went viral, she would have two pennies — not a lot, but surprisingly, it’s happened twice.

The most recent instance came at the Chanel show in Paris on Oct. 6, where the Babygirl actor debuted a striking new hairdo that instantly evoked revenge energy. As a longtime ambassador for the brand, Kidman was already poised to make a statement. But this appearance also marked her first public outing since filing for divorce from Keith Urban, her husband of 19 years, just last week. In other words, the stakes were high. Enter: the revenge bang.

Nicole Kidman’s Revenge Bang

The day after the show, Kidman took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle with the caption, “Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls,” alongside a red heart emoji.

She attended the event with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban — and a fresh set of wispy Jane Birkin bangs, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel.

Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor

“We ended up cutting her bangs today right before the show,” Abergel shared in an interview with Vogue. “It’s really about having the hair feel broken and undone, but still feel expensive without being overly fussy,” describing the look as “part Practical Magic, part Jane Birkin.”

To tap into that effortless chic vibe, Abergel wrapped the bangs around his fingers, scrunched, diffused, and let the strands fall into a soft, wavy pattern. Paired with an oversized white button-up, smoky glam, baggy jeans, and slingback pumps, Kidman delivered a moment that was splashy, sexy, and (most importantly) controlled.

The Big Bang Theory

Fans couldn’t get enough of the A-lister’s revenge look, which followed hot on the heels of her shock split from Urban last week. “First she served the divorce paper and then she served face,” one person wrote under her post.

Some eagle-eyed followers also noticed that Kidman's new bangs bear a striking resemblance to the wig she wore as Celeste in Big Little Lies. Coincidence? Maybe. But her costars Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern were also recently photographed together at a fashion event in New York. Could this be an early tease for Season 3?

Regardless, Kidman is clearly on a roll — both onscreen and off. As the Queen of AMC once said, “Heartbreak feels good in a place like this” — and apparently, at the Chanel runway show, too.