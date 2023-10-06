If you’re craving short hair but want to stand out in a sea of lobs and bobs, then the pageboy haircut might be for you. With over 544 million views on TikTok, this super-chic style will help you scratch the short hair itch without feeling like you’re following the pack.

The pageboy cut — also referred to as the page or page bob — is a distinct hairstyle marked by a rounded shape and length that often settles just above the shoulders, says Ilham Mestour, the artistic director at Balmain Hair. The page can be raised up to a shorter pixie style that looks a lot like an updated bowl-shaped haircut, à la model Taylor Hill.

What sets the pageboy apart from other short hairstyles is its gently rounded edges, which you might actually recognize from history books. “The hairstyle [derives] its name from the clean, simple haircuts traditionally worn by medieval pageboys,” Mestour says.

Pageboys would run around helping knights and nobles, and they stood out thanks to their rounded hair. “Over time, the hairstyle evolved, became more refined, and eventually became popular for women in the mid-20th century,” Mestour says. The look had a major moment in the ’70s, and now it’s having a resurgence.

It’s an iconic haircut that seems modern and cool, but also classic at the same time. If that strikes a chord, read on below for everything you need to know about the page, including how to style it.

What Is A Pageboy Haircut?

According to Mestour, the pageboy is one of the best evergreen hairstyles around, as it’s lasted through the ages — quite literally — and it always looks good. “Its modern appeal in 2023 owes to its chameleonic nature,” she tells Bustle. “A significant charm of the page bob lies in its adaptability.”

The page can skim your shoulders, stop at your jawline, or sit atop your head like a traditional bowl cut. It’s possible to style it both with or without blunt bangs, and it looks equally great curly or straight. “Introducing curls or waves offers a fun, casual flair,” Mestour says. “Enhance the look further with accessories like hairpins, bands, or decorative scarves.”

You can also modernize the cut by adding some layers to soften the rounded shape — think a shag meets a bowl cut. Or you can rock a longer version that extends past your collarbones.

How To Ask For The Look

If you’re ready to take the pageboy plunge, let your stylist know that you’re looking for a short, rounded pageboy style or a modern bowl cut. To really nail the look, chat with them about the best length for your hair type, lifestyle, and facial features. If you don’t want to fully lean into the rounded aesthetic, it’s OK to hang onto a little extra length and layers.

From there, all you’ll need to do is pop back in for some touch-ups. “In contrast to lengthier styles that demand regular attention and intricate grooming, this bob thrives with consistent trims, ensuring it retains its signature form,” Mestour says. Once every six to eight weeks should serve you well.

Styling The Page

Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer

One of the best parts about a page cut is that it’s super easy to style, so you should be set to rock it however you wish once you get home. Depending on your hair type, you could let your pageboy air dry for a relaxed, lived-in finish, Mestour says. Alternatively, you can let your natural texture shine by enhancing curls and waves for more volume.

To switch up the mood, Mestour recommends using hot tools like a straightener or curling wand. Sleek it out for that mid-century look or play up your curls for something that feels more modern. The pageboy may be medieval, but it doesn’t have to look that way.

Source:

Ilham Mestour, artistic director, international education director at Balmain Hair