Passion-fueled Leo season is finally upon us, and will continue to reign through Aug. 22.

Unlike the very emotion-driven Cancer season before it, Leos are known to be incredibly confident, comfortable in the spotlight, and are often natural-born leaders (former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are both represented by this fire sign).

Symbolized by the powerful lion, Leos no doubt have a flair for the dramatic, and being ruled by the hot sun speaks to their fiery energy.

When it comes to perfumes inspired by the zodiac sign, those same qualities translate to the notes that they are typically drawn to.

It goes without saying that solar — or sun-inspired — fragrances are an easy match for the fire sign. Some common notes within the buzzy category include energetic yellow flowers (like ylang ylang or orange blossom), juicy citruses, heated ambers, and the like.

In general, a Leo loves a loudly luxurious scent, with strong notes that complement their outgoing, extroverted vibe.

Whether you have Leo in your chart or simply want to embrace the lion’s unique energy throughout the coming weeks, here are additional 10 perfumes inspired by the fire sign.

2 The Heated Woods Charlotte Tilbury More Sex Eau de Parfum Sephora $150 See On Sephora Leos are known for their deep passion and allure, and the notes of warm black pepper, sensual leather, and smooth sandalwood in More Sex speak to that.

3 The Luxurious Cult-Fave Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum Maison Francis Kurkdjian $325 See On Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 truly has a chokehold on fragrance lovers. Tap into your inner Leo as the aromas of saffron-spiked amber, sumptuous jasmine, and cedar swirl around you. It’s a luxe scent that stands out in a crowd.

4 The Exotic Floral Bouquet Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic Eau de Parfum Ulta $78 See On Ulta Filled with exotic star jasmine, golden amber, and delectable vanilla, Cosmic is a perfume that all but screams “big Leo energy.” (Kylie Jenner herself also happens to be a Leo, so this makes total sense.)

5 The Sunny Spritzer Ellis Brooklyn SUN Hair and Body Fragrance Mist Sephora $48 See On Sephora Leos are ruled by the heat of the sun — which makes SUN an obvious choice for the fire sign. As for its notes? This mist smells of bright clementines, delicate orange flower water, and nostalgic vanilla.

6 The Intensely Spiced Classic Yves Saint Laurent Libre Le Parfum Ulta $115 See On Ulta Libre Le Parfum is an intensified version of the adored OG, with the distinct aromas of lavender, saffron, and orange blossom. Its loudness speaks to a Leo’s roaring spirit.

7 The Warm Floral 'Ôrəbella BLOOMING FIRE Parfum Ulta $100 See On Ulta Considering Leo SZN is prominently placed in the heart of summertime, it makes sense that BLOOMING FIRE — a scent defined by its buttery, tropical flower and earthy patchouli notes — would make the cut.

8 The Essential Leo Perfume Leo Crystal Infused Zodiac Perfume Zodica Perfumery $110 See On Zodica Perfumery Inspired by the true essence of a Leo, this Crystal-Infused Leo Perfume smells of sunny mandarin juice and full-bodied gardenia, and is powered by yellow sunstones.

9 The Cool Girl Tropical Go-To Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Tiger Lily Eau de Parfum Ulta $180 See On Ulta Flowerbomb Tiger Lily transports your senses to a beachy, summertime destination as the scents of creamy coconut milk, fire-filled tiger lily, and juicy mango draw you in.