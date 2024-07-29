Fragrance

10 Perfumes To Wear During Passionate Leo Season

From citrus notes to sultry spice.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Passion-fueled Leo season is finally upon us, and will continue to reign through Aug. 22.

Unlike the very emotion-driven Cancer season before it, Leos are known to be incredibly confident, comfortable in the spotlight, and are often natural-born leaders (former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are both represented by this fire sign).

Symbolized by the powerful lion, Leos no doubt have a flair for the dramatic, and being ruled by the hot sun speaks to their fiery energy.

When it comes to perfumes inspired by the zodiac sign, those same qualities translate to the notes that they are typically drawn to.

It goes without saying that solar — or sun-inspired — fragrances are an easy match for the fire sign. Some common notes within the buzzy category include energetic yellow flowers (like ylang ylang or orange blossom), juicy citruses, heated ambers, and the like.

In general, a Leo loves a loudly luxurious scent, with strong notes that complement their outgoing, extroverted vibe.

Whether you have Leo in your chart or simply want to embrace the lion’s unique energy throughout the coming weeks, here are additional 10 perfumes inspired by the fire sign.

1

The Powerful Amber

Inspired by the power and intensity of a lion, The Heart of Leo is quite literally made for the sign. It smells of juicy blackcurrant, smoky myrrh, and warm amber.

2

The Heated Woods

Leos are known for their deep passion and allure, and the notes of warm black pepper, sensual leather, and smooth sandalwood in More Sex speak to that.

3

The Luxurious Cult-Fave

Baccarat Rouge 540 truly has a chokehold on fragrance lovers. Tap into your inner Leo as the aromas of saffron-spiked amber, sumptuous jasmine, and cedar swirl around you. It’s a luxe scent that stands out in a crowd.

4

The Exotic Floral Bouquet

Filled with exotic star jasmine, golden amber, and delectable vanilla, Cosmic is a perfume that all but screams “big Leo energy.” (Kylie Jenner herself also happens to be a Leo, so this makes total sense.)

5

The Sunny Spritzer

Leos are ruled by the heat of the sun — which makes SUN an obvious choice for the fire sign. As for its notes? This mist smells of bright clementines, delicate orange flower water, and nostalgic vanilla.

6

The Intensely Spiced Classic

Libre Le Parfum is an intensified version of the adored OG, with the distinct aromas of lavender, saffron, and orange blossom. Its loudness speaks to a Leo’s roaring spirit.

7

The Warm Floral

Considering Leo SZN is prominently placed in the heart of summertime, it makes sense that BLOOMING FIRE — a scent defined by its buttery, tropical flower and earthy patchouli notes — would make the cut.

8

The Essential Leo Perfume

Inspired by the true essence of a Leo, this Crystal-Infused Leo Perfume smells of sunny mandarin juice and full-bodied gardenia, and is powered by yellow sunstones.

9

The Cool Girl Tropical Go-To

Flowerbomb Tiger Lily transports your senses to a beachy, summertime destination as the scents of creamy coconut milk, fire-filled tiger lily, and juicy mango draw you in.

10

The Luxe Sun-Inspired Scent

Like liquid gold, Soleil de Feu smells of complex tuberose flowers and elegantly dreamy sandalwood. The fragrance is inspired by a fiery sunset.