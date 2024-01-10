Nothing elevates your look quite like a perfectly curated ear. Whether you’re going out at night or rocking sweatpants on a Sunday afternoon, a cute collection of jewelry effortlessly does the work for you.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of locales to place a hoop or a gem on your bod. While many of the classic piercing spots are here to stay in 2024 — see: tragus, helix, etc. — there will be a slew of fun and fresh piercing trends to use as inspo, too.

According to Lisa Bubbers, the co-founder and chief brand officer at Studs, you can expect to see a more-is-more aesthetic throughout the year. Complex ear stacks are one of the chicest ways to coat your cartilage in jewels, hoops, and studs.

That said, the minimalist look is still going strong. According to Anastasiia Gatsko, a tattoo artist and owner of G Tattoo & Piercing, it’s cool to stay simple and chic by opting for one or two unique piercings and leaving it at that.

Ready to adorn yourself? Keep scrolling below for all the piercing trends that will be popular throughout 2024.

1 Tragus Instagram/@banterbypiercingpagoda This piercing trend has been popular for a while, but according to Ashley Sharp, the senior director of piercing and innovations at Banter by Piercing Pagoda, it’ll still look fresh in 2024. The tragus piercing sits on the little piece of cartilage that juts out in the center of your ear, and it’s the perfect place to wear either something small, like a gem or stud, or a statement piece like a large hoop. A tragus can also help balance out your cartilage and lobe piercings by adding a pop of shine right in the middle of your ear.

2 Hidden Helix Instagram/@danielle_redpiercing The hidden or “floating” helix piercing is like a little magic trick. This placement nestles inside the top curve of your ear to give the effect that your jewelry is levitating. The trend, which has nearly a billion views on TikTok, is a fun way to add a dash of movement to your stack. Wear it with a few dainty chains or dangly gems for a glint of shimmer and shine.

3 Conch Instagram/@holli.childs The conch piercing is located deep inside the center of the ear, and according to Gatsko, it’s currently trending for its adaptability. She says you can wear something small in there, like a hoop, stud, or something more ornate, like a captive bead ring. “It will make a statement that complements your other ear piercings beautifully,” says Gatsko.

4 Contra Conch Instagram/@studs According to Bubbers, the contra conch is also going to be big in 2024. “Also known as the outer conch, this piercing placement is on the ridge of cartilage that sits outside the inner conch,” she tells Bustle. It’s beloved for the way it instantly elevates any piercing collection.

5 Septum Instagram/@banterbypiercingpagoda If you haven’t jumped on the septum piercing bandwagon, there’s still time. According to Sharp, nose rings will still be a fun choice in 2024, though people are taking them to the next level by rocking them with interesting jewelry. When you aren’t wearing a simple hoop, try something more unique like a shiny jewel, a triple hoop, or a curved barbell. As Gatsko says, the septum was initially associated with edgy looks, but it has since evolved to fit a variety of aesthetics.

6 Double Nose Stud Instagram/@banterbypiercingpagoda Another option is the double nose piercing, which is trending with over 1.3 billion views on TikTok. While a standard nose stud is always a fun go-to, the double variation is an easy way to take your look to the next level. Consider wearing it with two tiny hoops or mini gems that sit side by side.

7 Back-Of-The-Ear Piercings Instagram/@studs Why not give the back view of your ear a little love? “This year, finding new ways to style already-healed piercings is a trend we’re seeing pick up more and more, whether that’s adding chains, swapping out studs for hoops in advanced piercings, or leaning into back-of-ear styling — or what we call rearscaping,” says Bubbers. To get the look, try earrings that have decorated backs. “These studs are especially great for advanced cartilage piercings, like the conch, tragus, and helix, because of their flat, no-poke post construction,” she adds.

8 Daith Instagram/@banterbypiercingpagoda In 2024, consider opting for a daith, aka the piercing that fits snugly inside the folds of your ear. Sharp recommends adorning it with a hoop that doesn’t match the rest of your collection. If you’re a gold girly, go silver. If everything you wear is silver or platinum, go gold. According to Sharp, 2024 will be the year of mixing metals.

9 Double Rook Instagram/@kanpatha The rook, which is slightly higher up than the daith, is another fun way to add a touch of shine to your inner ear. To take it into 2024, however, opt for a double. With over 421 million views on TikTok, the double rook looks more interesting than its singular counterpart. Try it with two studs, a double hoop, or even a pair of barbells for an edgy take on the trend.

10 Forward Helix Instagram/@editapierces It isn’t every day you see a forward helix, but that’s part of its appeal. “This piercing sits at the top front of the ear, on the rim or slightly above it,” says Gatsko. “This spot represents versatility, as it allows for creative combinations with other ear piercings, like helix piercings or lobe piercings.”

11 Asymmetrical Stacks Instagram/@banterbypiercingpagoda According to Sharp, there’s no need to make sure your ears match each other — it’ll be more fun to go for asymmetrical stacks in 2024. “For example, one side may have one to two studs whereas the other may have four to five lined-up, including cartilage piercings,” she says. It’s also cool to rock dangly earrings on one side and hoops on the other. The more off-balanced your jewelry seems, the better.

