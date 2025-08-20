Everything Rihanna touches turns to cool. Maternity wear? It was drab and lame until her first pregnancy, when she singlehandedly made embracing the bump a Thing. Toe rings? They were passé for over a decade until she wore one — topped with a $600,000 diamond. A Smurfs movie? Oh yeah, RiRi — who voices Smurfette in the film — is making that a hot ticket this year.

The singer doesn’t miss — so, naturally, this applies to her beauty looks, too. In this realm, she’s the ultimate chameleon: the Fenty founder has worn practically every hair color of the rainbow, tried every makeup aesthetic, and rocked any haircut and style you could think of. Her latest slay? An early 2000s-style blowout, complete with a baby “bump it.”

Rihanna’s Y2K Blowout

While shopping for baby clothes in Los Angeles earlier this month, the “Diamonds” singer stepped out with long, espresso-colored hair, styled into a very Y2K-inspired blowout.

First of all, she sported a deep side part — a defining look of the early aughts (and a win for the millennials who still cling to their off-center parts). Her hair also featured soft waves that flowed down her back.

@HeadToToeCelebs / BACKGRID

The cherry on top of the nostalgic look, however, was the volume that began at the crown of her head, just behind her side swoop, that added subtle lift. It was like a micro version of a “bump it,” aka the half-up, half-down hairstyle defined by the hill of volume on top of the head (remember the Bumpit infomercials?).

@HeadToToeCelebs / BACKGRID

Of course, Rihanna put her own spin on it: While certainly voluminous, her hairstyle didn’t have the dramatic crown-of-the-head lift that some might consider cheugy. Call it a grown-up take on the bump it.

Early Aughts Influence

RiRi’s Y2K-style blowout was just one piece of her full-on throwback look.

Her makeup was also a nod to the era. With peachy blush and a high-contrast lip liner-and-lipstick combo, it felt straight out of the early 2000s beauty playbook.

On top of that, the Fenty Beauty founder sported low-rise, baggy cargo pants along with a simple white tank — the decade’s quintessential uniform. She accessorized her ensemble with small, round sunglasses. It was a masterclass in throwback style, made even cooler with Rihanna’s touch.