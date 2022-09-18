As any millennial knows, the internet loves a throwback — especially when it comes to nostalgic fashion and beauty trends. And whether they’re on your head (see: claw clips, trucker hats), your body (layered vests), or feet (skate shoes, clogs), the so-called “ugly” styles of the ’90s and early aughts have been roaring back into popularity, becoming a ubiquitous presence everywhere from store shelves to your closets.

Even celebs aren’t immune to the charms of a good throwback trend, especially when it’s a) comfy, and b) super versatile. Enter: that iconic staple, baggy cargo pants. Plenty of the internet’s favourite It girls, from Bella Hadid to Zendaya, have recently been spotted wearing the loose-fit, model-off-duty look.

The undisputed queen of cargo pants, however, is none other than model/newly-minted skin care entrepreneur/glazed donut nail aficionado, Hailey Bieber. Khaki or navy, slouchy or slim-fit, the model can’t get enough of the trend. Here, some Mrs. Bieber’s best cargo trouser looks, as well as alternatives that are easier on the wallet so you, too, can wear them like the style icon herself.

The Khaki Pair In June, Hailey went to Cipriani in New York with husband Justin Bieber and was spotted wearing a pair of low-waisted green cargo trousers by Balenciaga. She paired the bottoms with a cropped white tank top, chunky white and grey trainers by New Balance, and a colour-coordinating Yves Saint Laurent le 5 à 7 hobo bag. Hailey had posted in her Instagram Story that she “stole her husband’s pants,” so presumably the cargo trousers were actually Justin Bieber’s. The khaki colourway no longer seems to be available, although Balenciaga does feature a Black Cotton Ripstop Pulled Cargo Pant from its Fall ’22 collection. For those who don’t want to shell out all that cash, however, DEMOS sells cargo pants in a similar colourway, and it’s a unisex fit for you to achieve that perfectly baggy look. Another option: a brand that Hailey also has been known to wear, the khaki baggy cargo pants from Jaded London.

The Slim Pair Ever the trendsetter, Hailey was already fully onboard the Y2K revival train last spring when she posted her OOTD on Instagram Stories, per Steal Her Style. She was sporting the Orseund Iris Pocket Pants — a black pair of cargo trousers in a slim fit with prominent pockets. Pairing it with a black bralette and black slouchy bag by Bottega Veneta, Hailey introduced a dash of colour with a sandy-hued leather button-down shirt by IRO and a pair of green and white Air Jordan 1 Retros. Style this your own way with Diesel, who make a similar pair in a men’s fit.

The Slouchy Pair Fashion queens draw inspiration from each other, and there’s no doubt that this outfit was Hailey’s nod to Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz — a true ’90s style icon if there ever was one. Per InStyle, in May the model wore a plaid cropped sweater vest over a cropped white T-shirt, pairing them with extra slouchy, black drawstring cargo pants worn low on her hips. Chunky trainers, a black shoulder bag, and a pair of skinny sunglasses pulled together the whole look. She’s also been spotted wearing the ultra-relaxed fit style with loose tees and sneaks, like in the above photo she posted to Instagram. Get your own pair in a swishy, waterproof-looking fabric as well with the nylon taffeta track pants by Los Angeles Apparel.

The Navy Pair Hailey was again spotted again in the comfortably stylish fit in May in LA. She paired baggy navy blue cargos from vintage store 194 Local with a cropped gray T-shirt and gray and red Balenciaga sneakers. She kept her only other accessories — a two-tiered pearl necklace, some silver rings on her fingers, and a black face mask — simple, stylish, and effortless. 194 Local currently carry navy cargo pants, or you can shop Mango’s waterproof sports trousers and size up to get the baggy look.