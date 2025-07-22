Nails
"Rose Water Nails" Are the Soft Pink Manicure Trend Taking Over TikTok
Give your sheer tips a refreshing upgrade.
A chilled rose water face spray is a godsend on a hot summer’s day. Keep one in the fridge, give yourself a spritz, and you’ll instantly feel brand new.
If you could bottle that sensation and turn it into a nail polish, you’d have the “rose water” nail art trend — a soft, barely-there pink that’s currently taking off on TikTok. Rose water nails are a sheer wash of color that looks just like the beloved botanical elixir.
The subtle, glossy shade has been spotted on Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, Halle Bailey, and Lana Del Rey, who are all fans of the your-nails-but-better look. It’s quiet luxury meets laidback beach girl, meaning you can wear it to work, to dinner and drinks, or while diving into the ocean.
With one coat of rose water polish, you’ll get an effortless tint that pairs perfectly with any skin tone. Add a few more swipes and you’ll start leaning into jelly nail territory, which looks juicy and fresh. Similar to the refreshing fruit water nail trend from spring, it feels so right for summer.
The hue works well on its own, as a French tip, or paired with girly details like hearts and sparkles. Keep scrolling for nine rose water-inspired nail art ideas.
1Classic Rose Water
The most classic rose water manicure will always be a simple wash of pink. To get the look at home, try a gel nail polish like Gelcare’s Rose Water — can’t go wrong with a name like that — or Essie’s Blush Jelly. Do one coat for a barely-there blush or a few coats for a more vibrant hue.
2Floral Tips
For a subtle spin on a French manicure, go for a pale pink base and rose water tips. To up the juicy factor, add 3D details that look like dew drops.
3Refreshing Spritz
To add a little something extra to a simple rose water mani, try an iridescent top coat or a magnetic polish that adds a sparkly, aura-like effect. The extra shimmer will make the pink really pop.
4Sweet Sorbet
Swirl your rose water polish with an equally pale shade, like this butter yellow, for a soft, blurred effect that looks like a scoop of sorbet.
5Butterfly Baby
The sheer effect of rose water polish pairs well with dainty details, like these sparkling golden butterfly wings. You could do a few tiny decals on each nail or one big wing on your middle and ring fingers.
6Sparkle Sparkle
This brighter take on the trend blends hot pink, sunset orange, and a few twinkly star details in white. Add-ons like these are an easy way to kick your rose water manicure up a notch.
7Rosy Chrome
One rule when it comes to nails? You can never go wrong with chrome. Swipe on the metallic effect for a glazed finish that turns heads.
8Petal Pink
This is the perfect shade of rose when you want the Bieber-approved your-nails-but-better look. Ask your nail artist for an ombré that melts from dark pink to peach down the length of your nail.
9I Heart You
Pink polish always works well with hearts. This cutesy color calls for a sweet design to go with it. Add a heart on one nail — or all 10 — and don’t forget glossy, jelly tips.