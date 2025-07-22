A chilled rose water face spray is a godsend on a hot summer’s day. Keep one in the fridge, give yourself a spritz, and you’ll instantly feel brand new.

If you could bottle that sensation and turn it into a nail polish, you’d have the “rose water” nail art trend — a soft, barely-there pink that’s currently taking off on TikTok. Rose water nails are a sheer wash of color that looks just like the beloved botanical elixir.

The subtle, glossy shade has been spotted on Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston, Halle Bailey, and Lana Del Rey, who are all fans of the your-nails-but-better look. It’s quiet luxury meets laidback beach girl, meaning you can wear it to work, to dinner and drinks, or while diving into the ocean.

With one coat of rose water polish, you’ll get an effortless tint that pairs perfectly with any skin tone. Add a few more swipes and you’ll start leaning into jelly nail territory, which looks juicy and fresh. Similar to the refreshing fruit water nail trend from spring, it feels so right for summer.

The hue works well on its own, as a French tip, or paired with girly details like hearts and sparkles. Keep scrolling for nine rose water-inspired nail art ideas.

1 Classic Rose Water Instagram/@gelcare.official The most classic rose water manicure will always be a simple wash of pink. To get the look at home, try a gel nail polish like Gelcare’s Rose Water — can’t go wrong with a name like that — or Essie’s Blush Jelly. Do one coat for a barely-there blush or a few coats for a more vibrant hue.

2 Floral Tips Instagram/@ellamila For a subtle spin on a French manicure, go for a pale pink base and rose water tips. To up the juicy factor, add 3D details that look like dew drops.

3 Refreshing Spritz Instagram/@mj_nails_pattaya To add a little something extra to a simple rose water mani, try an iridescent top coat or a magnetic polish that adds a sparkly, aura-like effect. The extra shimmer will make the pink really pop.

4 Sweet Sorbet Instagram/@monmayernails Swirl your rose water polish with an equally pale shade, like this butter yellow, for a soft, blurred effect that looks like a scoop of sorbet.

5 Butterfly Baby Instagram/@nails_coyote The sheer effect of rose water polish pairs well with dainty details, like these sparkling golden butterfly wings. You could do a few tiny decals on each nail or one big wing on your middle and ring fingers.

6 Sparkle Sparkle Instagram/@peachinnails This brighter take on the trend blends hot pink, sunset orange, and a few twinkly star details in white. Add-ons like these are an easy way to kick your rose water manicure up a notch.

7 Rosy Chrome Instagram/@shamixnails One rule when it comes to nails? You can never go wrong with chrome. Swipe on the metallic effect for a glazed finish that turns heads.

8 Petal Pink Instagram/@nailladykarly This is the perfect shade of rose when you want the Bieber-approved your-nails-but-better look. Ask your nail artist for an ombré that melts from dark pink to peach down the length of your nail.