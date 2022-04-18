Summer and ombré go hand in hand — just look at the different shades of blue in the ocean, those pinky-orange sunsets, and the Mai Tai cocktails people sip while lounging poolside. That’s exactly why you should opt for some summer ombré nails once the weather starts heating up, which allows you to channel that gorgeous color blending right on your fingertips.
The mani look might have been the most popular trend in previous years, but don’t think it’s a thing of the past. “Ombré is always current, there are just different ways for it to be displayed,” says celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein. Technically, she explains that the word ombré simply means “a color that fades into another.” While the true technique is the actual blending of one color into a different shade so seamlessly that there are no definitive lines, you could cheat the effect with something like an ombré-style Skittles manicure, says Gerstein.
A fair warning for those attempting an at-home manicure: For true ombré nails, achieving the look may sound easier than it actually is (Gerstein says it’s the hardest technique to achieve and is very time-consuming). If you’re using gel polish, tickle the colors with an ombré brush to blend the lines, and be patient because it could take 15 to 30 minutes per nail. If you decide to use regular nail lacquer, Gerstein recommends layering the color on a sponge, stamping it multiple times to deposit the color, then using clear polish on top to blend it.
If you don’t have the time or patience for either one of those methods, keep reading for Gerstein’s DIY nail art tips for how to hack your way to the ombré effect as well as cool designs to try this summer.