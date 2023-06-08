The "Dew Drop" Nail Trend Brings The Most Summery Vibes To Your Fingertips

If you’re looking for summer mani ideas, “dew drop” nails have got you covered. This nail art trend, which has over 288 million views on TikTok, is all about adding what looks like a subtle splash of water to your fingertips for an effect that brings to mind pool parties, summer vacations, and trips to the beach.
Dew drop nails really lean into the 3D manicure trend, which has been influenced by Japanese and Korean manicure techniques, says Yongxi Tan, the co-founder of Bessie, a press-on nail brand. You can rock them however you want; scroll through social media and you’ll see the standout look in all forms, from fairycore designs, minimalist chic iterations, mermaid vibes, and even Y2K-inspired tips, Tan says. Depending on the base color and how you apply the little droplets, you can instantly change the aesthetic from cute to quirky.
While a trip to the salon might be in order to get the perfect water droplet effect, you can try to apply dew drops at home using resin molds, clear or rhinestone gels, or pre-made stick-on dew drops. It’ll take some patience to get them just right, says Tan, but the multidimensional result will be so worth it.
Want a manicure that’ll glisten in the sun as you adjust your sunglasses? Keep scrolling for 13 extra cool dew drop nail art ideas.