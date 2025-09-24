Sabrina Carpenter has RVF — resting Vogue face. In March, she was on the front page of the American issue rocking a Madonna-inspired wig and red lip. On Sept. 23, she was revealed on the cover of Vogue Italia — this time, reimagined as a ’60s boudoir bombshell complete with a bouncy bob, peachy lips, and the real star of the show: exaggerated eye makeup by way of double eyeliner.

Of course, the “Manchild” singer’s signature glam isn’t too far off — just trade the pin curls for Brigitte Bardot bangs and one winged liner for two. But the additional flick extending from her lashes served as a total retro chic moment that immediately had her fans gagged.

Sabrina’s Double-Winged Eyeliner

Double eyeliner was popularized in the mod era, most notably by supermodel Twiggy, who drew a line in the crease of her eye that connected to her winged eyeliner. The effect? Lifted and enunciated doe eyes.

Once Euphoria debuted in 2019, the throwback eyeliner technique had a major resurgence. (TBT to Maddy and Cassie’s matching double-winged glam from Season 2, episode 3.) Now, Carpenter’s latest magazine cover cosigns the makeup look’s comeback.

Dame Pat McGrath was the makeup artist behind the singer’s cover, and she revealed three key products she used to create the look: the Holiday 2025 Gilded Nirvana Mega Palette; PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black; and the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Xtreme Black. After drawing two parallel wings — one on the upper lash line and the other just below the lower lash line — simply take a white pencil to carve out the contrast, and you’ve got your own ’60s-inspired glam.

Bold Eyes Are Back

This fashion month has so far marked the return of statement eye makeup. See also: Harris Reed’s cartoonishly long lashes, Anna Sui’s blue eyeshadow moment, and Collina Strada’s shimmery lids.

The double wing is a subtle but striking variation on Carpenter’s signature liner — and it proves she’s right in line with the season’s most dramatic beauty trend.

Bold eyes are back, and thanks to Sabrina Carpenter, they’ve officially hit the pages of Vogue.