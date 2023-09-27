With Paris Fashion Week’s star-studded start on Sept. 25, countless A-listers, supermodels, and fashion lovers have showed up and showed out in their most eye-catching looks.

Hailey Bieber, too, has been serving looks and catching shows in Paris, with her most recent daytime vibe a subtle nod to Rhode’s brand new tinted lip launch (which features four yummy shades and so happens to go live on Sept. 28, ICYWW).

With a monochromatic, baby pink makeup look that matched her structural Tory Burch mini dress, Bieber took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos in which she applies her upcoming Peptide Lip Tint (in a sheer pink hue that’s aptly named Ribbon).

While her makeup and ribbon-wrapped hair is all things sweet, Bieber’s dark brown nails were a bit more daring.

Marrying two of the biggest nail trends at the moment — namely, the all-chocolate everything obsession paired with a love for luxurious crocodile print tips — she truly serves a masterclass in transitioning one’s manicure from carefree summer vibes to the unmatched cool of fall.

The exact manicurist behind the look has yet to revealed (or tagged), but Bieber most often taps Zola Ganzorigt for her looks. A few of note that the duo have created? Glazed donut Frenchies with micro cherries, neon green glow in the dark tips for Coachella, and a maximalist “more is more” manicure that was mismatched in the best way.

Aside from cozy brown nail polish hues and chocolate chrome finishes, the chocolate obsession has actually reached cross-category. Yet another Rhode Peptide Lip Tint set to launch this week comes in a warm brown shade called Espresso.

What’s more, countless chocolate-scented perfumes are having their main character moment, with decadent aromas that are both mouth-watering and modern.