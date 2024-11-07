Nails
Inspo for your next cool-toned manicure.
Winter is practically here — and when it comes to the trendiest nails of the season, fall’s expectedly cozy warm tones are being replaced by cool-toned tips. In particular: deep, dark shades of sapphire blue polish.
Recently, Hailey Bieber rocked a stunning shade of near-navy blue nails (OPI’s Nail Lacquer in Midnight Mantra, specifically). Ever since wearing her boy mom-coded manicure, the color has been on the rise, and is set to dominate the winter 2025 trends.
“For winter 2025, we will start to see cooler-toned and darker manicures,” Deborah Lippmann, a pro manicurist and nail care brand founder, previously told Bustle. “We are starting to see rich blues being thrown in the mix.”
Thus: sapphire manis (and pedis) will be a must-try look for every it girl throughout the coldest months of the year.
Aside from a simple wash of the color on your nails, you can rock the aesthetic with a chrome finish — or opt for more statement-making nail art like croc print, an aura design, or 3D adornments.
Here, find 12 sapphire blue nail art ideas you’ll want to try ASAP.
1Abstract Sapphire French Tips
Trade in your go-to white tips for these abstract Frenchies painted in a pretty deep blue, topped off with simple celestial stars.
2Deep Gemstone Chrome Finish
When in doubt, topping your sapphire-colored nails with a chrome finish will give you an on-trend look that stands out.
3Blue Metallic Flames
Although flame designs are more of a summertime staple, they give off cool weather vibes when painted in deep metallic blue.
4Minimalistic Nail Cuffs
If you’re used to a more minimal manicure but still want to get in on the Bieber-approved color trend, these dark blue nail cuffs have a sophisticated vibe.
5Cool Girl Aura Art
Bring the Hailey-approved color to your aura nail art for a bold way to showcase the hue.
6Chromatic 3D Texture
Transform classic French tips into a more-is-more mani with 3D texture and mirror-like sapphire-colored shine.
7Retro Half Moon Cut-Outs
Add a retro flair to your next dark blue manicure with simple half moon cut-outs near your cuticles.
8Frenchies That Rep Your Sign
Whether you’re a mysterious Scorpio or a detail-oriented Virgo, go for a trendy sapphire French tip mani that reps your zodiac sign.
93D Orchid Adornments
Bring an unexpected tropical essence to your winter mani with the prettiest 3D orchid adornments in various shades of blue.
10Cool-Toned Croc Print
Crocodile print nails look extra cool when painted in an unexpected navy and light blue color scheme.
11Deep Blue Marbled Sky
Turn your fingertips into works of art with this beautifully marbled design that looks just like a watercolor painting.
12Jewelry-Like Chrome Waves
These chromatic blue waves with subtle 3D details look just as decadent as actual sapphire stones.