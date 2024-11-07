Winter is practically here — and when it comes to the trendiest nails of the season, fall’s expectedly cozy warm tones are being replaced by cool-toned tips. In particular: deep, dark shades of sapphire blue polish.

Recently, Hailey Bieber rocked a stunning shade of near-navy blue nails (OPI’s Nail Lacquer in Midnight Mantra, specifically). Ever since wearing her boy mom-coded manicure, the color has been on the rise, and is set to dominate the winter 2025 trends.

“For winter 2025, we will start to see cooler-toned and darker manicures,” Deborah Lippmann, a pro manicurist and nail care brand founder, previously told Bustle. “We are starting to see rich blues being thrown in the mix.”

Thus: sapphire manis (and pedis) will be a must-try look for every it girl throughout the coldest months of the year.

Aside from a simple wash of the color on your nails, you can rock the aesthetic with a chrome finish — or opt for more statement-making nail art like croc print, an aura design, or 3D adornments.

Here, find 12 sapphire blue nail art ideas you’ll want to try ASAP.

1 Abstract Sapphire French Tips @thehotblend Trade in your go-to white tips for these abstract Frenchies painted in a pretty deep blue, topped off with simple celestial stars.

2 Deep Gemstone Chrome Finish @1.800.nailme When in doubt, topping your sapphire-colored nails with a chrome finish will give you an on-trend look that stands out.

3 Blue Metallic Flames @brushedbyb_ Although flame designs are more of a summertime staple, they give off cool weather vibes when painted in deep metallic blue.

4 Minimalistic Nail Cuffs @anouknailedit If you’re used to a more minimal manicure but still want to get in on the Bieber-approved color trend, these dark blue nail cuffs have a sophisticated vibe.

5 Cool Girl Aura Art @camyv.beauty Bring the Hailey-approved color to your aura nail art for a bold way to showcase the hue.

6 Chromatic 3D Texture @novasbeautyroom Transform classic French tips into a more-is-more mani with 3D texture and mirror-like sapphire-colored shine.

7 Retro Half Moon Cut-Outs @nailsfromnars Add a retro flair to your next dark blue manicure with simple half moon cut-outs near your cuticles.

8 Frenchies That Rep Your Sign @nailsssbymars Whether you’re a mysterious Scorpio or a detail-oriented Virgo, go for a trendy sapphire French tip mani that reps your zodiac sign.

9 3D Orchid Adornments @myprettyset Bring an unexpected tropical essence to your winter mani with the prettiest 3D orchid adornments in various shades of blue.

10 Cool-Toned Croc Print @sophiescutenails Crocodile print nails look extra cool when painted in an unexpected navy and light blue color scheme.

11 Deep Blue Marbled Sky @sansungnails Turn your fingertips into works of art with this beautifully marbled design that looks just like a watercolor painting.