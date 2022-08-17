The season of
nostalgic Halloween movies, pumpkin spice everything, and cozy candles is on the horizon, and with it also comes warm perfumes — making it an ideal time to embrace spicier, more intense aromas featuring notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, black pepper, saffron, clove, and cardamom.
And just as spicy notes can vary, so, too, can spiced perfumes and colognes — and although they’re typically associated with the cooler months, in reality they can match just about any season depending on your personal taste and overall vibe. In the mood for something juicy? Kayali’s Burning Cherry features notes of, well, burning cherries, as well as rich raspberries. Looking for something a bit brighter? Elorea’s Fire features lime and mandarin, which are softened by some nutmeg and amber.
And the list goes on — so if you’re craving a little spice in your life this fall (and beyond), you’re in luck: These 13 perfumes — from cool indie finds to more well known, cult-fave fragrances — feature uniquely spicy notes.
Filled with juicy vibrancy by way of burning cherries and rich raspberries, this perfume is both woody and warm. Balsam gives off spicy vibes, while patchouli and palo santo lend a smokiness that’s earthy and
Herbaceous upon first spritz, this perfume’s notes morph into a dewy jasmine, buttery sage, windswept vetiver, and subtly spiced cardamom, and soften to a dreamy whisper throughout the day.
Opening with bright, subtle pink peppercorn, Sheep’s Clothing quickly unfolds into an intoxicating scent. With warm notes of rose petals, smooth amber, and creamy musk, the perfume is perfect for anyone who prefers a light, airy aroma.
Alluring and brimming with brightness, this indie Korean-owned brand taps zesty lime and juicy mandarin for an opening that sparkles, while violet petals and iris are juxtaposed against sweetly spiced nutmeg and warm amber for an unforgettable aroma.
Inspired by hypnotic, magical potions (and adorned with an amethyst-inspired cap), this enchanting aroma envelops you with notes of softly spiced fennel, bewitching jasmine, and dreamy vanilla bourbon.
Juliet In White’s romantic complexity unfolds over time, revealing sun-kissed ambrette seeds and creamy sandalwood after the initial aromas of white tea, pepper, and tangerine begin to fade.
Ultra flirtatious and floral, Not Your Baby is a true love letter to those sultry, memory-making evenings. Bergamot adds brightness, cardamom lends a sensual spice, and milky vanilla swirls with warm tonka bean for a signature scent that leaves those close enough to smell you wanting more.
An unconventional take on a traditional aroma, this fragrance features romantic rose notes, made all the more intense with hints of Sichuan pepper, ambrette seeds, and buttery, sweet orris.
Overture Woman is bold and mysterious, with saffron and cinnamon spices made all the more earthy and intense with notes of crisp apple, fresh rose petals, burning incense, and woodsy leather.
Featuring a mix of floral petals and earthy spices, this statement-making unisex scent is daring and magnetic as notes of black violet, bittersweet saffron, and juniper berries swirl around your senses.
Vanilla lends a sweet creaminess to this scent, and is long-lasting thanks to notes of fresh spices, smoky tobacco, freesia, and woody oakmoss.
This TikTok favorite is subtly sweet thanks to cardamom, and includes notes of warm violet petals, leathery musks, and smooth sandalwood.
By The Fireplace lives up to its name, as notes of bright orange flower, spiced clove oil, nostalgic chestnut, and a luxe vanilla create comforting warmth and depth.
