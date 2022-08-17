The season of nostalgic Halloween movies, pumpkin spice everything, and cozy candles is on the horizon, and with it also comes warm perfumes — making it an ideal time to embrace spicier, more intense aromas featuring notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, black pepper, saffron, clove, and cardamom.

And just as spicy notes can vary, so, too, can spiced perfumes and colognes — and although they’re typically associated with the cooler months, in reality they can match just about any season depending on your personal taste and overall vibe. In the mood for something juicy? Kayali’s Burning Cherry features notes of, well, burning cherries, as well as rich raspberries. Looking for something a bit brighter? Elorea’s Fire features lime and mandarin, which are softened by some nutmeg and amber.

And the list goes on — so if you’re craving a little spice in your life this fall (and beyond), you’re in luck: These 13 perfumes — from cool indie finds to more well known, cult-fave fragrances — feature uniquely spicy notes.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry | 48 Eau De Parfum Sephora $85 See On Sephora Filled with juicy vibrancy by way of burning cherries and rich raspberries, this perfume is both woody and warm. Balsam gives off spicy vibes, while patchouli and palo santo lend a smokiness that’s earthy and eau so sensual.

2 Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum Nordstrom $90 See On Nordstrom Herbaceous upon first spritz, this perfume’s notes morph into a dewy jasmine, buttery sage, windswept vetiver, and subtly spiced cardamom, and soften to a dreamy whisper throughout the day.

3 Sheep's Clothing Eau De Parfum Henry Rose $120 See On Henry Rose Opening with bright, subtle pink peppercorn, Sheep’s Clothing quickly unfolds into an intoxicating scent. With warm notes of rose petals, smooth amber, and creamy musk, the perfume is perfect for anyone who prefers a light, airy aroma.

4 FIRE / 리 Eau De Parfum ELOREA $125 See On ELOREA Alluring and brimming with brightness, this indie Korean-owned brand taps zesty lime and juicy mandarin for an opening that sparkles, while violet petals and iris are juxtaposed against sweetly spiced nutmeg and warm amber for an unforgettable aroma.

5 Viktor&Rolf Good Fortune Eau de Parfum Ulta $168 See On Ulta Inspired by hypnotic, magical potions (and adorned with an amethyst-inspired cap), this enchanting aroma envelops you with notes of softly spiced fennel, bewitching jasmine, and dreamy vanilla bourbon.

6 Juliet In White Eau De Parfum St. Rose $165 See On St. Rose Juliet In White’s romantic complexity unfolds over time, revealing sun-kissed ambrette seeds and creamy sandalwood after the initial aromas of white tea, pepper, and tangerine begin to fade.

7 PHLUR Not Your Baby Eau de Parfum Sephora $96 See On Sephora Ultra flirtatious and floral, Not Your Baby is a true love letter to those sultry, memory-making evenings. Bergamot adds brightness, cardamom lends a sensual spice, and milky vanilla swirls with warm tonka bean for a signature scent that leaves those close enough to smell you wanting more.

8 Young Rose Eau De Parfum Byredo $196 See On Byredo An unconventional take on a traditional aroma, this fragrance features romantic rose notes, made all the more intense with hints of Sichuan pepper, ambrette seeds, and buttery, sweet orris.

9 Amouage Overture Woman Eau De Parfum Saks Fifth Avenue $360 See On Saks Fifth Avenue Overture Woman is bold and mysterious, with saffron and cinnamon spices made all the more earthy and intense with notes of crisp apple, fresh rose petals, burning incense, and woodsy leather.

10 DedCool 03 "Blonde" Eau de Parfum Sephora $90 See On Sephora Featuring a mix of floral petals and earthy spices, this statement-making unisex scent is daring and magnetic as notes of black violet, bittersweet saffron, and juniper berries swirl around your senses.

11 Burning Bridges Fragrance snif $65 See On snif Vanilla lends a sweet creaminess to this scent, and is long-lasting thanks to notes of fresh spices, smoky tobacco, freesia, and woody oakmoss.

12 Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum Saks Fifth Avenue $310 See On Saks Fifth Avenue This TikTok favorite is subtly sweet thanks to cardamom, and includes notes of warm violet petals, leathery musks, and smooth sandalwood.