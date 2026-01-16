It’s a rite of passage to consider a pixie cut. Maybe your long hair won’t cooperate one morning, or a breakup sparks the urge for a major change. Whatever the reason, sometimes a short, daring hairstyle feels like the perfect solution.

If pixie cuts are bold, short, and chic, you can think of “shixies” as their longer, more whimsical cousin. The hybrid cut, also called a shaggy pixie, is one of the trending hairstyles for 2026. Not only is it super cute, but it’s also more versatile than a classic pixie — and it makes chopping your lengths just a little less intimidating.

What Is A “Shixie” Haircut?

The shixie sits in the sweet spot between a longer, layered shag and a cropped pixie. “It has the ease and texture of a shag with the shape and confidence of a pixie,” Marcos Diaz, a New York City-based celebrity hairstylist, tells Bustle. “It’s not new, but it feels freshly reimagined for now.”

Another thing to love about the cut? Its effortless, cool, and unfussy energy. “It’s about personality over polish, which is very much the direction we’re heading,” Diaz says.

Shixies have more length to play with than a pixie, so you can add shaggy layers, tousled texture, and even bangs. “[There’s] more movement and more styling freedom,” Diaz says. “It’s great for anyone who wants short hair without feeling boxed in.”

And if you were bold enough to get a pixie, you can embrace your grow-out stage with this longer, shaggier variation, which will instantly take your in-between phase to something that looks fun and intentional.

How To Style A Shixie

Want to live your best shixie life? Ask your stylist for a short cut that has a pixie-like structure but with longer, softer layers and lots of movement. Keep the shag element with longer pieces near your ears and in the back for playful texture.

“The goal is piecey, not blunt,” says Diaz. “Reference photos help, but describing the vibe is just as important.”

Knowing how to style your hair at home is also key to creating those undone vibes. Diaz recommends air drying your hair to embrace your natural texture, and adding a little air dry balm. “A product like Biotera Dry Shampoo Foam is also great to help it have that messy feel during the day and polished at night.”

Don’t be afraid to play around with this hairstyle: Curl some pieces around your ears, sweep bangs to the side, or clip one half back for a French-inspired vibe. You can also try a slickback or straightened look. As Diaz says, “If you like expressive, fashion-forward hair, the shixie delivers.”