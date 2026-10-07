’Tis the season for judging runway looks from your couch, preferably in sweatpants. But after four weeks, four cities, and innumerable outfit changes, your Instagram feed can finally take a break. Fashion month has officially wrapped up at its final stop: Paris.

While the clothes may be the main event, this season's beauty looks have been getting progressively harder to ignore. New York kicked things off with crimped hair and beige blush, before London got a little more experimental with beaded brows and iridescent cheeks. In Milan, makeup got even bolder, hair a little bigger, and manicures a lot moodier. Needless to say, by the time everyone landed in the City of Lights, there was no dimming things down.

Instead, PFW doubled down on everything that had been bubbling up all month — namely, color, glitter, and all things glam. Sparkle migrated from lids to lips, which became something of a focal point across the runways, whether covered in sequins or coated in multiple shades of lipstick.

Of course, Paris brought a few new ideas to the table, too — chief among them, disconnected ponytails that looked like they’d been caught in the process of a big chop. Elsewhere, hairstylists dug into the archives, bringing back poufs and dip-dyed ends that would’ve felt right at home in the 2010s. After four weeks of fashion month, one thing is clear: Spring 2027 beauty has no interest in playing it safe.

Ahead, the biggest beauty trends from Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027.

1. Snakeskin Nails

Snakeskin nails at Dior. Instagram / @amaquashie

Even PETA could get behind the snakeskin manicures at Dior. Done by nail artist Ama Quashie, the reptilian print clashed with florals and stripes in the best way.

2. Ombré Lips

Ombré lips at Dries Van Noten. Instagram / @thomasdekluyver Two-tone lips at Vivienne Westwood. Getty / Lyvans Boolaky / Contributor 1 / 2

Fellow lipstick hoarders, this is your moment. At Dries Van Noten, makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver faded burgundy into bright red, while Vivienne Westwood’s Daniel Sällström paired a brown upper lip with a nude lower lip — a combo that looked a little like Kim Possible.

3. Broken Ponies

Broken ponies at Julie Kegels. Getty / Francois Durand / Stringer

So much for a little trim. Models at Julie Kegels sported disconnected ponytails that captured the moment right after a big chop, courtesy of hairstylist Louis Ghewy.

4. Messy Girl Manis

Messy manicures at Miu Miu. Instagram / @nailsbymei Grown-out nails at Julie Kegels. Instagram / @airtomyearth 1 / 2

Cherry red nails might be the pinnacle of elegance, but in Paris, they got a little less buttoned-up. At Julie Kegels, nail artist Desi Lazarova embraced the grown-out polish look, while Mei Kawajiri deliberately colored outside the lines at Miu Miu. Finally, a mani trend your non-dominant hand can handle.

5. Curly Bangs

Curled bangs at Acne Studios. Getty / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor Curly fringes at Dries Van Noten. Getty / Peter White / Contributor 1 / 2

Curly girls, consider this your sign to finally get the bangs. Rococo-esque ringlets showed up on the runway at Acne Studios, while hairstylist Olivier Schawalder went with a more tousled micro-fringe at Dries Van Noten.

6. Glitter Liner

Glitter eyeliner at Dior. Photo: Olivier Rose for Christian Dior Parfums

Looking for an easy way to take your makeup from day to night? Take a cue from Dior, where makeup artist Peter Philips paired glittery cat-eye wings with an otherwise minimal, dewy look — proof that you don't need to go full disco ball to make your makeup sparkle.

7. Pink Hair

Pastel highlights at Isabel Marant. Getty / Peter White / Contributor Pink brows at Acne Studios. Getty / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor 1 / 2

Kool-Aid hair, but make it all grown-up. That was the vibe at Isabel Marant, where hairstylist Damien Boissinot dipped models’ lengths in pastel pink. A similar shade also showed up at Acne Studios, except on the brows. In other words, 2016 is so back.

8. Full Glam

After-hours glam at Saint Laurent. Instagram / @bielparklee Bombshell beauty at Tom Ford. Delphine Achard / WWD 1 / 2

Another 2016 trend to get behind? The return of full glam. Smoky eyes and red lips ruled at both Saint Laurent and Tom Ford shows — done by makeup artists Pat McGrath and Lucy Bridge, respectively. Paired with face-snatching slickbacks, it’s less clean girl, more come hither.

9. Sequined Lips

Disco lips at Vaquera. Instagram / @daniel_s_makeup Sequined pouts at Cecilie Bahnsen. Getty / Richard Bord / Contributor 1 / 2

Apparently, the disco lids at Milan Fashion Week were just the beginning. In Paris, glitter made its way onto models’ lips, too. Vaquera went all-in on the sequin renaissance, with purple pouts completely covered in sparkle. Meanwhile, at Cecilie Bahnsen, makeup artist Mel Arter offered a *slightly* more subtle take on the trend, dotting specks across otherwise glossy lips.

10. Power Poufs

Pouf hairstyles at Zimmerman. Getty / Kristy Sparow / Contributor

Snooki, you will always be famous. The 2010s pouf made its triumphant return at Zimmerman — though it was styled more ladies-who-lunch than Jersey Shore. Either way, a few extra inches of height never hurt.