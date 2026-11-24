There’s a fine line between giving yourself enough time to get ready and giving yourself too much. On one hand, you can relish the luxury of being able to turn up some music and mix yourself a cocktail. On the other, when you’ve finished your entire makeup with 45 minutes left to spare, you’re liable to start getting creative. Perhaps you decide it’s the perfect time to try graphic eyeliner for the first time. Next thing you know, you’re reaching for a bright red lipstick, and before you know it, you start thinking maybe Alix Earle was right: Maybe this is too much for a little bar in New Jersey.

Well, on the bright side for anyone prone to getting carried away with their makeup: Winter is arguably the best time to do it. “There’s something about the holiday season that makes people want to experiment a little more,” says celebrity makeup artist and Ciele founder Nikki DeRoest. “People are embracing more glamour, whether that’s a bold lip they wouldn’t normally wear or a wash of shimmer across the eyes.”

With all the parties and dinners to go, it makes sense — but experimenting doesn’t have to mean trying every technique at once. In fact, “sometimes it’s just about doing one thing a little differently,” DeRoest says. Think a swipe of berry blush across the bridge of your nose, a flick of burgundy eyeliner, or a few spiky lash clusters along your lower lash line.

Ahead, the winter 2027 makeup trends to try whether you’re rushing out the door or taking your time, straight from the pros.

1 Stardust Makeup Instagram / @deemakeupart Some believe fate is written in the stars — and they may be worth looking to for your next beauty inspiration, too. Meet: stardust makeup — aka sparkly shadows, shimmery cheeks, and pearlescent lips. “Instead of doing a full frosted eye and lip like we did in the early 2000s, I love choosing one feature and letting that be the focus,” says DeRoest. For a more “sophisticated” take on stardust eyes, celebrity makeup artist and founder Lisa Eldridge recommends “softly sculpting with a taupe or neutral shade before pressing a little icy shimmer onto the center of the lid.” And don’t feel limited by silver: Pink and champagne can be just as dazzling. You can also dust a little shimmer onto the inner corner, says celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm — just be intentional about the placement. “Rather than carrying shimmer all the way up to the brow bone, keep it concentrated where the light naturally catches.” To finish, she suggests pairing it with defined lashes and understated lips to “create a beautiful contrast in textures.”

2 “Cold Girl” Blush Instagram / @leahdarcymakeup Even if you’re not a fan of cold weather, there’s something to be said about the rosy flush that comes after a brisk walk in January. Fortunately, you can recreate the look with a little berry, plum, or burgundy blush. “The key is that the color should look as though it’s coming from within the skin rather than sitting on top of it,” says Eldridge. To get that effect, she suggests starting with a small amount of blush, really working it into the skin, and building up the color gradually. Another pro tip to make it look more effortlessly windburnt? “Bring a tiny bit across the bridge of the nose for that natural winter flush,” says DeRoest.

3 Candlelit Skin Instagram / @ninapark According to DeRoest, people are ditching overly perfected makeup looks in favor of something lighter and more luminous. “People are becoming more comfortable with letting their natural skin show through,” she says. In other words, think hydrating skin tints over full-coverage foundations this season. (Your winter dry patches will thank you, too.) The goal: a softly illuminated complexion, as though you're permanently standing in the flattering glow of a candle. To keep your base looking fresh, apply a thin layer of tint, then go back in with concealer where you need extra coverage, according to DeRoest, who recommends ciele’s tint & PROTECT SPF 50+. For the finishing touch, Holm suggests strategically powdering around the nose, chin, and center of the forehead, while leaving the high points of the face luminous. “The goal is polished, red carpet-worthy skin that still looks like skin.”

4 Soft Smoky Eyes Instagram / @ash_kholm If stardust lids feel angelic, smoky eyes are the devil on your other shoulder. And this winter, the devil’s all in the details: brown, plum, pewter, even burgundy shadows. “They add depth without feeling quite as harsh as black,” says DeRoest. For an easy way to try the look, apply a cream shadow all over your lids and soften the edges with a small brush. “I love adding a little extra color close to the lash line for definition,” says Eldridge, who recommends her Seamless Glide Cream Shadow Stick in Smokey Amethyst. And don’t worry about being too precise — in fact, “it looks better when it’s a little undone,” DeRoest adds.

5 Wine-Stained Lips Instagram / @tuddynana ’Tis the season for matching your lipstick to your glass of red wine. Rich merlot and burgundy shades are back in rotation — but unlike the red lips of holidays past, this year's version looks like it’s already survived a kiss (or two) under the mistletoe. “I love the idea of a statement lip that doesn't necessarily look overly precise or formal,” says Eldridge. To get that blurred finish, apply the color to the center of your lips, then blend it outward with your fingertips, according to DeRoest.

6 Bottom-Lash Energy Instagram / @makeupbyariel Forget ghost lashes. This winter, the pendulum is swinging in the complete opposite direction — from top to bottom. “I think people are really starting to embrace false lashes, particularly on the under-eyes,” says celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, whose go-tos are from Dark Swan of Denmark. For a wide-eyed doll effect, try a few individual clusters along your lower lashes, or use a full strip for a bolder look. Or simply pile on the mascara until your bottom lashes get a little bit of that spidery separation (in the best way).

7 Unlaminated Brows Instagram / @emilychengmakeup For anyone with slickback fatigue: Winter hair trends are getting looser, and the same goes for brows. “I think laminated brows have had their moment, and they’re being traded for something softer and more natural,” says Greenberg. Not that you should retire your brow gel — but instead of combing every hair straight up, try brushing your brows more outward, following the direction they grow. (It’s “browlick”-friendly, too.)