In the world of manicures, there are two types of people: The “more is more” girlies who want their nails to look like mini works of art, a la
Megan Thee Stallion; and the minimalists who prefer to stick with simple designs, like Margot Robbie’s “mannequin manicures.”
If you happen to fall into the latter category—or if you’re simply looking to try something more understated in the months ahead—it’s worth noting that opting for “simple” manicures doesn’t have to mean committing to
“old money” sheer pink. These days, there are countless dainty designs that will still fit your more classically chic aesthetic.
Some of the most on-trend mani motifs feature understated art — like itty bitty evil eyes,
lovely little hearts, animal print details, and even tiny mushrooms — in a way that allows you to embrace a simple look without being boring. Even nostalgic French tips have gotten a modern upgrade, giving you tons of ways to play that don’t stray too far outside your comfort zone.
Need proof? Keep scrolling for some serious simple nail inspiration. As an added bonus: Nearly every look on this list is easy enough for even the most newly-minuted nail artist to DIY.
40 Simple Nail Art Ideas 3 Itty Bitty Golden Dots
Take your go-to sheer pink manicure to the next level (in a super subtle way) by adorning each nail with a single golden dot.
4 Simply Bejeweled Studs
Believe it or not, a rhinestone manicure can be rainbow-colored and simple all at the same time. Start with a pale pink base coat and bedazzle it with a few bright studs for a look that will make you want to blast
“Bejeweled” on repeat until your next salon session. 5 Minimal Cow Print Tips Cow print nail designs are typically statement-making and bold, but these black-and-white spotted French tips are surprisingly subtle. 6 Sunflower Yellow French Tips 7 Monochrome Mod Flowers
Make a mod statement by painting graphic, black-and-white flowers on neutral nails. The Retro-inspired art is just as on trend today as it was in the ‘60s.
8 Just A Hint Of Glitter
If committing to a fully glitter-painted set of nails seems a bit too bold for your liking, use a bit of sparkling polish to outline just the sides of your nails.
9 Neon Nail Cuffs
Add a pop of minimalist neons with electric-colored nail cuffs layered onto neutral polish. Stick with a single show-stopping bright, or mix things up with a few of your favorite shades (really, you can’t go wrong!).
10 Dainty Floral Pattern
If coquette nail art is at the top of your must-try list, this delicate pink floral pattern is the perfect way for mani minimalists to test out the trend.
11 Chocolate Chrome Mani
Brown polish is *finally* getting its due as a neutral nail staple (move over, beige and ballet pink!), and it’s about time. Layer the shade under a chromatic topper to give it a glazed effect that will really stand out.
13 Deep Blue Squiggles
Whether you are a loyal salon goer or much prefer painting your nails in the comfort of your home, these deep blue squiggles are practically fool-proof to recreate. Just grab a dotting tool or a detailing brush and get to work.
14 A Single Barbie Pink Heart
Show off your still-thriving adoration for all things
Barbie — while still staying true to your minimalist roots — with a single hot pink accent heart on your ring finger. 15 Ultra-Thin Pin Stripes
These super-thin, stark white pinstripes create some seriously cool texture in a way that feels understated and chic. Even better? They’ll help make even the shortest nails look longer.
16 Two-Toned Blue Frenchies
If you’re looking for a simple way to add some color into your favorite French manicure, try swapping out the usual pink-and-white combo for two tones of the same bright color. This cobalt blue is
gorgeous, but you can try this look with whatever shades are speaking to you. 17 Metallic Lightning Bolts
Keep things tonally uniform — but still interesting — by adding some metallic accents on top of your favorite marshmallow polish. Try some lightning bolt art in celeb-beloved silver chrome for a little bit of edge.
18 Low-Key Zebra Print Tips
Zebras are the animal kingdom’s best-dressed minimalists, and their black-and-white coats are worth copying on your next set of French tips.
19 Colorful Skittle Nails Skittle nails — AKA any manicure with a different color painted on each nail — are the simplest way to change up your look, and can be done in a shade of rainbow brights or any gorgeous neutral gradient of your choosing. 20 Ombré Glazed Donut Frenchies 21 Sparkling French Outlines 22 Meaningful Little Initial 23 Fiery Red Micro French Tips
Fiery red nail polish is one of the manicure world’s most statement-making shades (there’s a reason “red nail theory” is a thing, after all), but this micro French softens it up by using it sparingly on top of an otherwise naked nail.
24 Gilded Celestial Art
Whether you’re an outspoken Leo or a well-balanced Libra, these bold-lined celestial nail tattoos will allow any sign to show off their love of the zodiac on the tips of their fingers.
25 Butter Yellow Daisies
Accessorize your pastel yellow polish with some delicate daisy designs for a set that’s nothing but sunshine.
26 Subtle Jade Marbled Details 27 Off-White Vanilla French Tips 28 Just A Little Leopard Print
Leopard is technically a neutral, and this gorgeous design allows manicure minimalists to tap
the animal print nail art trend that has the girlies *obsessed.* 29 Elegant Pearl Adornments
Lean into “mermaidcore” in the most subtle of ways with a pretty pearlescent polish and oceanic pearl adornments.
30 Chic Tortoiseshell Details 31 Classy V-Tip French Mani V-tip Frenchies — otherwise referred to as “tuxedo nails” — add a modern element to the classic old-money mani. 32 Strawberry Glazed Donut Nails
Let your manicure serve big “pretty in pink” vibes with a trendy strawberry-glazed donut set of tips that are simple yet stunning.
33 Geometric Shapes
Decorate your signature “mannequin manicure” with simplistic geometric shapes for eye-catching nail art that’s extremely easy to DIY.
34 Heart-Shaped Chocolate French Nails
Modern French tips are the gift that keeps on giving for manicure minimalists, and these chocolate-colored hearts take things to a whole new level of adorable.
35 Tiny Silver Chrome Stars
If you’re on the hunt for a basic mani that still has a little bit of a flair, adorn your fave neutral polish with barely-there shining stars.
37 Vibrant Violet Angles
Adding a pop of color with a simple diagonal line is a great way to play with color without fully committing to a single bright shade all over your nails.
38 Peekaboo Lemon Slice
Hidden among these micro French tips is a tiny lemon slice design, which simply couldn’t be cuter.
39 Simple Checkered Print
If you’re looking to combine two colors in a design that
doesn’t involve some sort of French tip, this checkerboard print is the way to do it. 40 Cool Girl Chromatic Ombré
No matter which color you happen to choose, these chromatic nails with a faded ombré effect are perfect for every occasion and personal aesthetic.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >