After a long, depressing winter full of muted manicures, it’s hard not to think there’s a direct correlation between nail color and mood. Thankfully, spring is just around the corner — along with a fresh crop of mani shades that feel like the fingertip equivalent of dopamine dressing.

Spring 2026’s trending nail polish colors aren’t just shifting toward traditional pastels, though. Bright pops of color are being “beautifully balanced by soft, sheer finishes that allow a bit of the natural nail to peek through,” says nail artist Olga Shtanhey. “It’s about lightness and dimension more than opacity.” In other words: color that feels airy, not lacquered.

Neutrals are evolving, too. Instead of stark whites, expect tones that feel warmer and more grounded, from milky ivories and slate greige to champagne shades with a lit-from-within glow. Bottom line? Earthy hues are everywhere — think teals and mushroom browns softened with gray, matcha greens made creamy, and a powdery pink that looks like dried-up roses.

If you want to put a literal spring in your step (pun intended), this is your cheat sheet. Keep scrolling for the nail colors set to take over this season, according to the pros.

1 Dolphin Skin Instagram / @95rimo_dust For those mentally on a beach vacation, try a blue-gray shade that looks every bit like a dolphin jumping out of the water. It’s teal’s cooler older sister — or, as Shtanhey puts it, “a muted pastel for minimalist vibes.”

2 Ballerina Shoes Instagram / @ma.ni.art Bubblegum sheens are dancing their way onto nails via the ribbon manicure trend. Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein predicts a surge of “rosy but sheer mauve” polish requests this season that subtly upgrade your natural nail shade. “Just a kiss of color — that’s the new take on pastel,” she says.

3 Lavender Fields Instagram / @lamp_mai_ The official Pantone Color of the Year might be white, but for nails, it’s purple. Shtanhey notes that a gray-infused lilac works beautifully on its own for an ethereal, misty effect — or you can pair it with graphic coral red or matcha green details to instantly ground the whole look.

4 Coral Red Instagram / @_hyoya_ To upgrade your go-to red this season, say hello to coral, which Gerstein calls “the statement for spring.” A jelly finish keeps the shade looking extra juicy, bright, and fresh instead of heavy.

5 Oyster Gray Instagram / @makeupandmasala On the neutral side, greige nails are joining the cool-toned ’90s beauty takeover. Shtanhey calls the hue “elegant and versatile, somewhere between stone and silver,” which might sound understated until you see it topped with shimmer. It’s less office-core and more oyster shell in the sunlight.

6 Peach Macaron Instagram / @polishedbylolo Consider this the new soap nail. Shtanhey says pastel peach with a creamy, soft finish replaces milky pink to bring out natural warmth in the skin. Short, square shapes enhance the clean girl effect.

7 Champagne Shimmer Instagram / @purr_nail Another 2025 trend getting a glow-up? Butter yellow is out, champagne is in. The creamy yellow-gold hue is polished without being flashy — but for more dimension, Gerstein recommends layering champagne-toned shimmer underneath a jelly polish. “Sheer nudes on top give it a glass finish that looks like it’s glowing from within.”

8 Smoked Plum Instagram / @matejanova If you’re not ready to let go of your winter nails just yet, smoked plum makes “the best transitional statement shade” because it’s rich but soft, according to Shtanhey. The purple-red hue feels vampy enough to nod to colder months, yet vibrant and saturated enough to carry into spring.

9 Almond Milk Instagram / @nailscatchyideas First almond milk hair, now almond milk nails — clearly, the creamy neutral obsession is in full swing. This off-white shade, laced with subtle beige undertones, feels even softer in the translucent, jelly-like finish dominating this season, says Gerstein. After all, “no one wants to look like they have Wite-Out on their nails.”

10 Celadon Green Instagram / @jodieswannell.manicurist It wouldn’t be spring without everything turning green — nails included. This season, Shtanhey predicts celadon — a muted mix of mint and sage — will be the reigning variation. Whether you commit to a full set or keep it as an accent, the jade hue just works.

11 Dried Rose Instagram / @albanails__ Pink nail fans will gravitate toward spring’s trending powdery rose, which Shtanhey calls “warm and earthy with a hint of sepia.” Brown undertones transform sweet pink into a slightly gothic, romantic palette — think Margot Robbie at the Wuthering Heights press tour rather than Barbie.