August is like the Sunday of summer. But just because sun-drenched beach days are coming to an end doesn’t mean you need to ditch the season’s carefree vibes. All you need are the right candles to keep them in your home.
Year-round, candles have the unique ability to create any ambiance in your dwelling that you’d like — whether you prefer
the smells of a sweet French bakery, a cozy cabin, or zesty, energizing citrus. And for the summertime obsessed, they *also* can bring back those feelings of being on vacay (even if you live in a city or there’s snow on the ground).
As for specific notes that scream summer,
tropical coconut is surely high on the list as its nostalgic aroma immediately transports you to the ocean. Solar-inspired scents, like lemon, bergamot, and yellow florals, are also worth looking out for since they evoke the playful energy of sun-drenched days. Or you can reach for mineral salt and even dreamy sandalwood-spiked candles for sophisticated, coast-inspired fragrances.
Not ready to give up summer just yet? Here are 11 candles that embody the season.
1The Sunscreen-Inspired Scent
Inspired by the brand’s cult-favorite
“VACATION” perfume, this candle similarly captures the mood-lifting vacay vibes with notes of coconut, sunscreen, banana, and pool water. 2The Dreamy End-Of-Summer Smell Summer Rain from Bath & Body Works is meant to smell just like comforting August rainstorms with its blend of refreshingly juicy juniper berries and cloud-like musks. 3The Luxe Sun-Kissed Sandalwood
Add a summery aura to your home with
Tanlines, a luxe candle takes creamy sandalwood and mixes it with sunny notes of warm sand, coconut, and musk. 4The Euro Summer Lemon
Whether or not you explored the Italian coast over the summer,
Fresh Amalfi Lemon will transport you to the lemon tree-lined land that kisses the salty Mediterranean air. 5The Sparkling Minty Buy
Like a refreshing poolside cocktail,
Havana Mint Mojito smells of sparkling lime, fresh mint, and warm coconut rum. 6The Perfect Beachy Floral
Beach Vibes is inspired by salt-drenched skin, and its notes of sunny ylang ylang, zesty bergamot, and smooth coconut milk instantly make you feel like you spent the day lounging in the sand.
7The Tropical Island In A Jar
Cuba’s white sandy beaches are a dream destination. Inspired by the coastal town,
Varadero radiates the aromas of cool coconut, salty sea air, and Mahogany woods. 8The Sophisticated Salt
Bring an air of summery sophistication to your personal space with
Sage & Sea Salt, an earthy and aromatic candle created by Jo Malone. 9The Summery Vanilla
Made for vanilla lovers,
Coconut and Palm beautifully blends the gourmand note with the essences of bergamot and amber for a scent that’ll keep your summer senses tingling. 10The Sunny Oceanic Aroma
Although Bath & Body Works already has its Halloween collection in stock, you can still snag some of its summertime faves — including
Turquoise Waters, which features a blend of sparkling bergamot and sunny musks. 11The Coconut-Filled Fave Coconut Cove pairs the beloved coconut aroma with vibrant bergamot and cozy ambrox. As a bonus, it’s made with soy coconut wax, which only amplifies the tropical note as it burns.
