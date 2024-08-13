August is like the Sunday of summer. But just because sun-drenched beach days are coming to an end doesn’t mean you need to ditch the season’s carefree vibes. All you need are the right candles to keep them in your home.

Year-round, candles have the unique ability to create any ambiance in your dwelling that you’d like — whether you prefer the smells of a sweet French bakery, a cozy cabin, or zesty, energizing citrus. And for the summertime obsessed, they *also* can bring back those feelings of being on vacay (even if you live in a city or there’s snow on the ground).

As for specific notes that scream summer, tropical coconut is surely high on the list as its nostalgic aroma immediately transports you to the ocean. Solar-inspired scents, like lemon, bergamot, and yellow florals, are also worth looking out for since they evoke the playful energy of sun-drenched days. Or you can reach for mineral salt and even dreamy sandalwood-spiked candles for sophisticated, coast-inspired fragrances.

Not ready to give up summer just yet? Here are 11 candles that embody the season.

1 The Sunscreen-Inspired Scent Vacation "VACATION" by Vacation Perfumed Candle Ulta $42 See On Ulta Inspired by the brand’s cult-favorite “VACATION” perfume, this candle similarly captures the mood-lifting vacay vibes with notes of coconut, sunscreen, banana, and pool water.

2 The Dreamy End-Of-Summer Smell Summer Rain 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $26.95 See On Bath & Body Works Summer Rain from Bath & Body Works is meant to smell just like comforting August rainstorms with its blend of refreshingly juicy juniper berries and cloud-like musks.

3 The Luxe Sun-Kissed Sandalwood Tanlines Luxury Candle Sunday Forever $48 See On Sunday Forever Add a summery aura to your home with Tanlines, a luxe candle takes creamy sandalwood and mixes it with sunny notes of warm sand, coconut, and musk.

4 The Euro Summer Lemon Fresh Amalfi Lemon Single Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $16.95 See On Bath & Body Works Whether or not you explored the Italian coast over the summer, Fresh Amalfi Lemon will transport you to the lemon tree-lined land that kisses the salty Mediterranean air.

5 The Sparkling Minty Buy VOLUSPA Havana Mint Mojito Glass Jar Candle Sephora $34 See On Sephora Like a refreshing poolside cocktail, Havana Mint Mojito smells of sparkling lime, fresh mint, and warm coconut rum.

6 The Perfect Beachy Floral Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Beach Vibes Scented Candle Sephora $70 See On Sephora Beach Vibes is inspired by salt-drenched skin, and its notes of sunny ylang ylang, zesty bergamot, and smooth coconut milk instantly make you feel like you spent the day lounging in the sand.

7 The Tropical Island In A Jar Varadero Candle Albisa $32 See On Albisa Cuba’s white sandy beaches are a dream destination. Inspired by the coastal town, Varadero radiates the aromas of cool coconut, salty sea air, and Mahogany woods.

8 The Sophisticated Salt Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Candle Sephora $82 See On Sephora Bring an air of summery sophistication to your personal space with Sage & Sea Salt, an earthy and aromatic candle created by Jo Malone.

9 The Summery Vanilla Nest Coconut and Palm Candle Bluemercury $48 See On Bluemercury Made for vanilla lovers, Coconut and Palm beautifully blends the gourmand note with the essences of bergamot and amber for a scent that’ll keep your summer senses tingling.

10 The Sunny Oceanic Aroma Turquoise Waters 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $26.95 See On Bath & Body Works Although Bath & Body Works already has its Halloween collection in stock, you can still snag some of its summertime faves — including Turquoise Waters, which features a blend of sparkling bergamot and sunny musks.