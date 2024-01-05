With 2023 but a memory, many are dropping their personal “ins” and “outs” for all of 2024.

Elegant short French tips and nostalgic vanilla perfumes are no doubt amongst the long list of “ins” for the upcoming year. Transformational haircuts, too, are a major green flag for the months ahead.

Embrace Grow-Out Phases

A fresh year is akin to a clean slate... And what’s more of a clean slate than buzz cuts and pixies?

“In 2023, there was a significant trend towards shorter hairstyles with the trend of many women opting for bobs and buzz cuts,” stylist and owner of The Second Floor Salon, Rogerio Cavalcante, tells Bustle. “Expect to see transitions from buzz cuts to chic pixie cuts and hairstyles ranging from collarbone length to elegant long bobs.”

Florence Pugh famously traded in her long locks for a daring shaved head, revealing the look at the 2023 Met Gala. Since then, the world has witnessed her live with every single length as she slowly but surely grows her strands.

The Journey To Longer Lengths

Not so much into a short haircut? Cavalcante says that many will likely be on a journey to growing some sultry, mermaid-inspired inches throughout 2024. “My bet is that people will be letting their hair grow out more this year. Additionally, straight hair is expected to make a comeback after an era dominated by curling irons and bouncy waves.”

8 Haircut Trends For 2024

For those who aren’t so sure about an on-trend, vibe-altering chop, Andrew Fitzsimons, the celeb-loved hairstylist and owner of Andrew Fitzsimons Hair, shares this tip with Bustle. “If you are hesitant about a certain style, consult your stylist to see which style and look suits you better.”

Naming a few of his clients’ best looks, he adds that “Khloé Kardashian rocks the volumized layers so well, while Kourtney’s hair was made for a bob.”

If you are craving a total hair refresh, however, here are 8 haircuts that are on-trend for 2024, shared by Fitzsimons and Cavalcante.

1 A Pretty Pixie @winnieharlow An ultra-short pixie might just be the easiest way to enter a new era for 2024. “Personally, I’m passionate about cutting short hair and thrilled to have the opportunity to create and style and pixie cuts that have more personality,” says Cavalcante. “Several A-List celebrities shaved their heads this year, which influenced women to follow with bolder, shorter, and more unconventional styles.” Unsure if the look is right for you? “Pixie cuts are particularly flattering for individuals with smaller faces,” notes Cavalcante. “You have to have confidence to pull off the pixie, and it’s a great style to start off the New Year with a reimagined look.” Super short haircuts can be intimidating, though Cavalcante says that they can be easy to style day-to-day. “For a pixie cut, you can keep it simple and quick by using some pomade to style it with your fingers. It’s the easiest and fastest hairstyle.” For a more intricate look like finger waves, Cavalcante says that the Rahua Aloe Vera Gel ($32) is “not too sticky and offers flexible hold.”

2 Long, Volume-Filled Layers @ryennesnow If you’re looking for a longer style, Fitzsimons recommends a haircut that still allows for volume and movement. “I love layers, especially ones with excess volume. They add dimension, depth, and definition throughout the hair and go well with anyone’s natural hair texture.” Fitzsimons notes that bangs work well with this chop, and predicts that side bangs will make a comeback in 2024. When styling a layered haircut, Fitzsimons says bouncy blowouts are the perfect way to slay the look. “Truthfully, I love a classic blowout. There is something that is so sexy about having a chic style on its own, but with some extra body and movement.” As for products for nailing the look at-home, he recommends the Andrew Fitzsimons Body Volume Blowdry Hold Spray ($16) for long-lasting hold, as well as the Andrew Fitzsimons AF1 Restructuring 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner ($16) for moisture and heat protection.

3 A Mid-Length Lob @rachelzegler Ever since Megan Fox’s headline-making mid-length haircut, a long bob extending past the shoulders has been formally revived. Cavalcante agrees that the lob era isn’t quite over yet. “I anticipate it becoming a trend because, unlike the popularity of pixie cuts, some women might prefer a bit more length and movement after the recent surge in short, blunt bobs,” he says. A major bonus? “It’s a versatile and inclusive haircut that flatters just about anyone.” As for styling the mid-length chop, Cavalcante shared some pro tips. “The great thing about this style is its flexibility — you can wear it up or down, straight or wavy. Personally, I appreciate its low-maintenance quality. Create a soft wave using a curling wand. You can also add a texturizer to create definition and a more lived-in look.” He names the Authentic Beauty Concept Airy Texture Spray ($28) as a personal fave.

4 A Traditional Bang Moment @briealexiahair No matter your hair texture, bluntly-chopped traditional bangs that cascade below the brows are sure to have their main character moment throughout 2024. “Traditional bangs, with their classic and timeless appeal, often convey a more serious and fiercer look,” notes Cavalcante. “The straight, even cut frames the face with a bold and structured presence, making them a versatile choice for those who prefer a touch of elegance and sophistication in their hairstyle.” Cavalcante says that blunt bangs are pretty high-maintenance, needing a trim every three to five weeks or so to keep your hair looking fresh. For those with curls and coils, a hairdryer with a curl diffuser will be your BFF. As for those with straight or wavy hair texture, Cavalcante shares that you’ll need a hairdryer and a round brush. “Just curl those bangs inwards, and you're set. For some added movement, split the bangs into two horizontal sections and brush them separately. It gives them this cool, flowy effect that's super effortless and stylish.”

5 Lengthy Curtain Bangs Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images If you want to tap a style of bangs that’s more low-maintenance, you might want to give curtain bangs a try. “This hairstyle is particularly flattering for individuals with oblong face shapes, as it complements the face’s natural contours,” says Cavalcante. “It offers a modern and trendy appearance, without necessitating a drastic commitment to significant hair transformations. It’s a great way to stay stylish and on-trend with a look that effortlessly enhances your natural features.” Sabrina Carpenter, Lily Collins, and Kim Kardashian are a few celebs who have rocked the look in recent months.

6 Audrey-Inspired Mini Bangs Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ever since the 2023 Met Gala, more celebs have been spotted rocking mini or midi length bangs. Cavalcante predicts that the edgy look will reign throughout 2024. “‘Micro bangs’ or ‘mini bangs’ are an excellent choice for women seeking a stylish and edgy look. They bring a playful and youthful vibe to anyone who wears them.” As for some recent A-listers to play with the trendy vibe? Julia Fox, Kim Kardashian, Halsey, and Olivia Rodrigo top the growing list.

7 A Blunt Power Bob @haileybieber 2023 was the year of the power bob, with A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, and more experimenting with the shoulder length haircut. Bustle’s hair gurus agree that the blunt bob’s influence will stay strong in 2024. “I really adore this look for many reasons,” Fitzsimons says. “It was initially popular in the ’20s when flapper glam was huge, and as we continue to tap nostalgia and earlier decades for inspiration in 2024, it looks like this will make a return in 2024.” As for styling the shorter look, Fitzsimons says that the chop is surprisingly versatile. “What I love about this style is that you can really play around and make it entirely your own by styling it straight, wavy, or with your natural texture.”

8 A Sophisticated Kitty Cut @ryennesnow Throughout 2023, there was a significant rise in shaggy “wolf cuts” and edgy mullet chops alike. In 2024, however, the wildly wolfy essence of the trendy haircuts are taking a sleek turn. The “kitty cut” is essentially a layered wolf cut with a much more sophisticated finish. Instead of being defined by a shaggy, flipped vibe, the kitty cut tones down the layers for some face-framing pieces.