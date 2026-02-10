To bang or not to bang? That is the question — and in 2026, the answer feels like a resounding yes. But forget everything you know about blunt cuts and full fringes, because this year, celebrities are bringing a different kind of inspo.

Across red carpets and Instagram feeds alike, bangs are showing up lighter, piecier, and curlier. Lengths range from micro-short to eyelash-grazing, with shapes designed to frame the face and grow out with less of that awkward in-between phase. Even familiar classics — side bangs among them — are being reworked with texture and airiness for a more modern feel.

The result? Fringes that are more dimensional and adaptable, with just as much emphasis placed on styling as the cut itself. “You can go short, bold, and brave or longer, sultry, and soft — personality is reflected in hair, especially bangs,” says Philip Downing, creative director and hairstylist at Bed Head.

Step one: finding a silhouette that works for you, not against you. Ahead, pro stylists break down the bang shapes that are banging right now, celebrity references worth screenshotting, and what to consider before booking an appointment.

1 Butterfly Bangs Instagram / @dimitrishair “Curtain bangs aren’t going anywhere, with good reason,” says Downing. “It’s a fairly low-commitment style, so it’s great if there’s any fear around introducing bangs.” But the gateway cut is getting a ’70s refresh — just take Kourtney Kardashian’s Farrah Fawcett–inspired fringe, for instance. It billows outward right around the brows, while still blending seamlessly into her longer layers for that signature flippy finish.

2 Kiss Curls Instagram / @cesar4styles Flapper chic, but make it modern. Kiss curls have been everywhere this awards season, and the best part? Scissors are optional. Shorter front sections or baby hairs can be coaxed into shape with “a pintail comb and an abundance of products,” says Downing. “Try texture spray or hairspray for a natural matte finish, and gels or creams for a more polished, wet look.” If your hair is already curly, the texture will naturally move into place — faux fringe or not.

3 Birkin Bangs Getty / JB Lacroix / Contributor Hana Chong, a senior stylist at NYC The Team, says Jennifer Lawrence has been a major reference for her clients lately — and it’s easy to see why. Her Jane Birkin-inspired bang hits shorter in the middle and longer toward the edges, just grazing the brows. The piecey texture softens features and spotlights the eyes unlike the heaviness of a blunt cut — plus, it subtly shortens longer face shapes. It’s the kind of fringe that looks chic even when it’s windswept.

4 Korean Air Bangs Instagram / @hoskelsa If full fringe still feels like too much, Korean air bangs — also called “see-through bangs” — are the barely-there alternative. They’re the wispiest of wispy bangs, a shape that Chong says are trending right now, made up of two or three strands that barely skim the forehead without covering it. Consider them the ultimate minimalist fringe: subtle enough to fly under the radar, but impactful enough to make it look like you did something.

5 Micro Bangs Getty / John Shearer / Contributor On the other hand, micro-cuts are bringing bangs back in their statement era. Both experts agree the ultra-short fringe is having a moment — particularly the side-swept, Audrey Hepburn–coded version seen recently on Zoë Kravitz and Ariana Grande. “They work great on all lengths of hair, especially long locks as it gives a sharpness to the overall silhouette,” says Downing. “Suffice to say, these bangs exude confidence — the face is on show and that’s brilliant with strong bone structures and eyes that really pop.”

6 Side Bangs Instagram / @brycescarlett Side parts heard the slander and came back swinging, bringing side bangs along with them. But unlike the 2010s version, they’re no longer a curtain of hair covering one eye. Today’s take is “more textured and less heavy,” according to Chong — blended into layers and swept away from the face. Paired with a deep side part, á la Brie Larson, it adds polish and instantly contours, especially around the cheekbones and jawline.

7 Bunny Bangs Instagram / @lalalalisa_m Bunny bangs prove fringe isn’t just a forehead situation. Similar to a Birkin bang, except with longer, face-framing side pieces, the look pairs a wispy, airy center with lengths that taper down around the edges, mirroring a rabbit’s dangling ears. Take a cue from Lisa, whose polished take shows how the extended pieces sculpt the jawline while the lighter fringe keeps things soft. It’s equal parts cute and chic.

8 Curly Bangs Instagram / @chaseinfiniti Curly-haired girls often get left out of the bang conversation, but thanks to celebrities like Chase Infiniti, Chappell Roan, and Odessa A’zion, there’s never been a better time to try a textured fringe. Some pro tips? Cut while dry — because of shrinkage, Downing explains — but style while wet. “Apply a curl cream, twist hair into place, and use small clips to close up cowlicks,” says Chong. From there, air-drying is key, and resisting the urge to touch them while they set helps avoid frizz. But most importantly, let the curls lead. Volume, movement, and a little unpredictability are exactly what make curly bangs work.

9 Bombshell Bangs Instagram / @makeupbyariel These bangs dial up the drama. Think Pamela Anderson’s tossed kitten hair in the ’90s — a little messy, very sultry. Worn separated through the ends with lift at the roots, the goal is “I woke up like this” movement, but with just enough hold to keep them from falling into your eyes. “Queen For A Day is a great prep spray I always use on bangs,” says Downing. “It can be sprayed into wet or dry hair and then quickly blow-dried in — them behave by preventing them from jumping around, especially on wash-day when they can be extra fluffy.”