With Labor Day weekend just a few days away (and the aroma of pumpkin spice lattes already filling the air), the carefree days of summer are sure to slowly be replaced by the chill of fall. And for the beauty lovers of the world, that often means elevating your makeup bags, skin care drawers, and fragrance collections with some much-needed newness. With its beloved bi-annual sale underway, it’s safe to say that Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale is perfectly timed.

Officially starting on Aug. 27, with the final sales taking place on Sept. 16, Ulta has chosen a few buzzy beauty products from some of the most beloved brands in the industry to be priced at a complete steal, taking 50% off.

If you want a sneak peek of the list to plan your upcoming shopping trip, Ulta has just released its full steals calendar, with every single item that is included in the epic sale for the next few weeks (minus a few “surprise steals” that will only be revealed on the day they’re available). Some of the brands you can expect to see? Anastasia Beverly Hills, Tarte, Juvia’s Place, Lancôme, SolaWave, and IT Cosmetics make an appearance (to name just a few). And if you were looking to try some products from your fave celeb-fronted brands, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, and Halsey’s about-face are in tow with some beloved items. Below, see the most major deals to shop before 21 Days of Beauty ends.

Standout Steals From The Fall 2023 Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty Sale

On August 30, elevate your brow routine with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ iconic DIPBROW.

On August 21, treat your lips to a yummy neutral lippie à la Juvia’s Place.

If you’ve had your eyes on Kylie Cosmetics’ Pressed Powder Blush, shop the hues at half price on September 1.

On September 2, elevate your scented wardrobe with a bit of YSL’s Mon Paris.

A multi-tasking skin care tool that calls celebs like Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Hudgens major fans, Ulta is giving shoppers a chance to snag this Solawave fave at half price on September 4.

On September 5, explore the world of K-Beauty with this niacinamide and hyaluronic acid-filled Wild Dew Treatment Essence.

ICYMI: Nostalgic vanilla perfumes are very much on-trend — and on September 7, you’ll be able to add this yummy Philosophy fave to your collection at 50% off.

On September 9, go for glow with IT Cosmetics’ radiant CC+ Cream.

An upgraded, lip-loving formula (with the same cult-loved colors), the KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipsticks will be half the price on September 11.

On September 15, brighten your waterline with the Tarte Fake Awake Eyeliner.