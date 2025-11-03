The “underpainting” technique is going viral on TikTok again — but this time, it’s making its way to your manicure.

Underpainted nails, coined by Atlanta-based Trinity Image Nails, borrow from the makeup method that layers blush, contour, and concealer under foundation for a sculpted finish. The mani version takes inspo from the latter by using a corrective polish beneath your go-to nude to cancel out discoloration and prevent your natural nail color from peeking through.

2025 has been all about minimalist manicures, from translucent-white soap nails to soft-pink princess hues. So with the underpainting nail trend currently making its rounds on TikTok, it’s clear that the understated mani craze isn’t slowing down — it’s just getting smarter.

The “Underpaint” Nail Method

Just like lipsticks, neutral nail tones aren’t a one-size-fits-all situation. Some lean pink, some yellow, some a little green — and sheer nude polishes sometimes emphasize the very discoloration you’re trying to cover up. (Ever painted on a neutral polish only to see your natural nail peeking through?)

Enter: the underpaint method, which works like a filter, blurring and balancing out those color nuances so your final shade looks smoother. The technique is customizable, so it can be tailored to any and every manicure — pairing perfectly with some of the year’s biggest trends.

A neutralizing base layer makes translucent styles like “soap nails” and “fruit water” manis look more creamy than streaky with a soft, even foundation. Even chrome or shimmer finishes, à la the “toasted nail” trend, get a smoother, more pro finish when you underpaint first. Basically, whatever your nail vibe is this season, an underpainted base makes the final result more polished. It’s the kind of subtle upgrade to your barely-there manicure that doesn’t necessarily scream “new trend” — but once you try it, you’ll wonder how your manicure ever looked complete without it.

How To Get The Look

The best part of underpainting is that you don’t need to be a pro to pull it off.

Start by filing and buffing your nails until they’re smooth. Then, as Desiree — the creator behind the trend — demonstrates, apply a thin layer of patting gel (the same kind typically used for ombré designs) to the bare nail. Because the formula is thicker than standard polish, she dabs it onto a small piece of foam and gently presses it on for a sheer wash of color. Think of it as your manicure’s concealer step — but the goal is subtle blurring, not full coverage. Once that layer cures, finish with your favorite nude polish or a glossy topcoat to lock it all in.

If you’re unsure where to start, opt for neutralizing shades that flatter your skin tone — soft beige-pinks for cool undertones, pale peaches or tans for warm undertones, and slightly grayish nudes for olive undertones. The result? A clean, everyday minimalist manicure that feels right on trend for the year — like your nails, but better.