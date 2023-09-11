Here’s How Long You Can Expect The 2023 VMAs To Run

The MTV Video Music Awards are known for decades of iconic performances, eye-popping red carpet looks, and jaw-dropping off-the-cuff moments that dominate headlines for ages. However, all of these elements often make for a long ceremony, and 2023 will likely be no exception. This year marks a departure from the VMAs’ usual weekend timeslot, airing live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Tuesday, Sept. 12, but the fact that it’s being held on a weeknight may not stop them from going overtime.

According to MTV’s programming schedule, the 2023 VMAs are set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and conclude at 11 p.m. ET, making for a three-hour ceremony, the typical length of an awards show. As customary, the red carpet will kick off a couple of hours prior to the big show, with MTV’s pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. However, like most award shows, the VMAs are known to run overtime for various reasons. The only thing on MTV’s schedule after the VMAs is... a repeat of the VMAs, meaning if the show goes over, there’s nothing to stop it.

Last year, despite promising a three-hour ceremony as usual, the VMAs went nearly half an hour over thanks in part to Taylor Swift’s surprise announcement after winning Video of the Year, when she announced the release of her tenth studio album Midnights. The singer is up for the VMAs’ top prize once again this year for “Anti-Hero”, meaning another announcement could be on the horizon — if she attends the ceremony.

This year, the VMAs will be hosted by Nicki Minaj for the second year in a row, after co-hosting with LL Cool J and Jack Harlow in 2022, and feature a stacked lineup of performers including Minaj herself. The list of artists who are set to perform includes Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, Karol G, Fall Out Boy, Anitta, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, Måneskin, Kelsea Ballerini, Global Icon Award recipient Diddy, and Shakira, who will accept the Video Vanguard Award this year.