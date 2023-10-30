When it comes to curating a makeup routine filled with top-notch beauty essentials that look great on your skin, foundation is often the most difficult puzzle piece to find.

What works for one might not work for all, as foundations are formulated with different ingredients that cater to a unique set of concerns (and come equipped with their own set of best practices, too).

ICYWW: oil-based, silicone-based, and water-based foundations define the buzzy category. But how do you decipher which of the three bases your foundation has? And more importantly, how do you know which one is right for you?

“Your skin type is your compass when choosing between water, silicone, and oil-based foundations,” Justin LaMonte, a makeup artist and NARS expert, explains.

“By looking at the ingredient list, you’ll be able to determine whether a foundation is water, silicone, or oil-based,” Myiesha Sewell, a makeup artist and Sephora beauty director, tells Bustle. “It may be tricky because the first ingredient of any liquid makeup product will almost always be water — [but] you’ll want to pay attention to the proceeding ingredients.”

Sewell notes that if oils are listed — ingredients such as avocado oil, jojoba oil, and argan oil — the foundation is oil-based. “If you immediately see ingredients with the suffix ‘-cone,’ it’s most likely silicone-based,” she says.

As for water-based foundations? The category is made up of products that don’t fit those descriptions. And if they do have oils or “-cones” towards the end of the list, Sewell explains that they hardly effect the formula.

Below, LaMonte and Sewell share everything you need to know (and recommend a few water-based picks, too).

What Is Water-Based Foundation?

“A water-based foundation is simply a foundation that’s base is primarily water,” Sewell says. “They also tend to be lightweight, low viscosity, and non-comedogenic.”

In other words? Water-based foundations are typically liquid-y and runny— like a juicy skin tint, for example — and typically don’t clog your pores.

“I also find that water-based formulas need to be shaken before application as the lack of binders may cause separation.” That means that if your go-to foundation looks a bit inconsistent texture-wise in the bottle, it may be water-based.

While the foundation type is typically sans any oils or silicones, especially towards the top of the ingredient list, Sewall has a helpful note when scanning product boxes. “Not every silicone-based ingredient has the suffix ‘-cone,’ [and] these ingredients may be unfamiliar unless you have a cosmetic chemistry background. For instance, cyclopentasiloxane is a popular silicone.”

When in doubt, a quick internet search on specific products should help.

Is Water-Based Foundation Good For All Skin Types?

Everyone’s skin type and complexion needs are entirely unique to that individual. Think dryness in certain areas, issues with rosacea, or a tendency to get super oily, to name a few common concerns. Moreover, those skin centric needs can shift and evolve throughout the years as your body changes and even across each season, with summer’s unrelenting heat and winter’s icy chill a stark contrast that seriously affects your skin.

As for water-based foundations? They actually work for many different skin types and across seasons.

“Water-based options are versatile winners suitable for all skin types, but they shine brightest for dry or sensitive skin,” LaMonte tells Bustle. “[They] embrace a natural, skin-like finish that's breathable, nourishing, and gives you that radiant, plumped-up look. It's a minimalist's dream come true.”

Sewell chimes in to say that water-based foundations are often a first choice for those who have oily or breakout-prone skin — but any skin type can enjoy them.

The Best Primer For Water-Based Foundation

“Water-based foundations tend to work well with water-based primers,” Sewell explains, sharing that the MILK Hydro Grip Hydrating Makeup Primer is one of her personal faves. “You can use a silicone-based primer underneath a water-based foundation, but the risk of pilling is higher.”

As for the effect they have on skin? LaMonte shares: “Water-based primers are like a tall glass of water for dehydrated, flaky skin.”

Primers aside, what about the products (blush, bronzer, powder, etc) that go on top of your water-based foundation?

“I find that what you use on top of foundation matters less [than primer], especially if you apply with a stippling brush or a stamping motion as opposed to circular blending,” explains Sewell.

Pro Tips On Flawless Application

While everyone has their personal preferences — be it a brush, sponge, or even with their fingers — Sewell does have some thoughts on applying water-based foundations.

“Water-based foundation formulas are so nuanced that there’s no ‘one size fits all’ application technique,” she explains. “If a formula feels watery and less creamy, I like to massage it into the skin [with my hands] like skin care, and then press into the skin with a dense brush [in the spots] where more coverage is desired.”

6 Water-Based Foundations To Try

The Best For Dry Skin

A popular liquid foundation from Selena Gomez’s brand, the Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation is the perfect example of a “shake before use” product.

“It’s a great choice for dehydrated or dry skin,” Sewell says. “It has a creamy, luminous finish and tons of pigment.”

The Best For Sensitive Or Acne-Prone Skin

Recently worn by Olivia Rodrigo at the 2023 MTV VMA Awards, the NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation has a cult-following for a reason.

“It’s no secret I keep the full shade range of [this foundation] in my kit at all times,” LaMonte notes. “The versatile, universally-flattering formula delivers undetectable coverage for skin that appears polished and healthy — in person and on camera.”

The Best For A Sheer, “Your Skin But Better” Finish

An option that boasts lighter coverage for those low-key glam moments, the MAKE UP FOR EVER Reboot Active Care Revitalizing Foundation contains ginseng, which supports collagen production.

“[This one] is a foundation hater’s foundation [as it’s] extremely lightweight and blendable. Makeup artists also love the skin-like finish and how undetectable it is on the skin,” Sewell explains.

The Best Under-$10 Pick

For an easy option that performs like many luxe products on the market, the e.l.f. Cosmetics Flawless Satin Foundation is made for all skin types, textures, and concerns.

Powered by ultra-hydrating glycerin, the juicy formula boasts medium-to-full coverage with a semi-matte finish that feels weightless.

The Best SPF With Tinted Coverage

For major fans of an easy-to-use skin tint, more often than not, multi-purpose products are the key to a highly efficacious “skinstreamed” routine. The ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation is just that, as it also protects against harsh UV rays.

Boasting hydrating plant-based squalane, moisturizing hyaluronic acid, and smoothing niacinamide, this ultra-light formula is best for minimal coverage and a radiant finish.

The Best Drugstore Buy

Yet another skin tint that boasts some serious coverage, this L'Oréal Paris option is truly a skin care-first formula.

Formulated with ultra-nourishing hyaluronic acid, complexions are left brighter and more hydrated than they were before.