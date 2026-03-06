If you love drifting through the day in your signature scent, why not let those cozy vibes follow you to bed? Everyone’s scentmaxxing these days — layering fragrances and building routines that incorporates the power of smell from morning to night. So it makes sense that wearing perfume to sleep is catching on across TikTok.

In a viral clip, creator @cammyreviews called bedtime fragrance one of the most “delicious luxuries” of her entire life. While she admitted it’s a little extra, she swears it’s worth it to indulge her senses. Her go-to fragrances are basically the scent equivalent of the perfect pajamas: “I want them to be snuggly, cozy, not too heavy, breathable,” she said. “Just something that I can really delight in.” Having a scent to look forward to in the evening has also helped her establish a bedtime routine. “I definitely get the scaries in my mind at night, so I like to have something that feels soothing,” she shared. Some of her fave notes? Gourmands, pistachio, and skin scents.

Creator @beatlegirll is also a fan of sleepytime aromas. “I love wearing perfume to sleep,” she said in another viral clip. “I think it helps improve your sleep experience.” Some of her go-to scents include hints of black tea, vanilla, and spices — all things warm and comforting. Should you put on fragrance at night? Here’s what sleep experts have to say.

The Case For Wearing Perfume To Bed

According to Erin Clifford, a wellness coach and author, certain scents can enhance your sleep quality. “Common calming scents like lavender and chamomile reduce stress, which lowers your heart rate and increases relaxation,” she tells Bustle. “These scents send a signal to your brain that it is time to wind down, which can make your nightly routine more effective.”

Lavender is a classic, but any fragrance you consistently wear at night could become a sleep cue. “The more often and consistently you use them, the more you are training your brain to associate the smell with ‘time for bed,’” she says. Before you know it, a spray of vanilla could make your eyelids heavy. Clifford points to sandalwood as another favorite “It’s very grounding and can be used during meditation or other breathwork exercises before bed,” she says.

Besides perfume, you can extend your nighttime sleep ritual: mist a body spray, slather on a scented lotion or oil, or soak in an aromatic bath. Clifford recommends applying scent to your pressure points — or on your pillow — to better surround yourself with the comforting aroma.

Wearing perfume at night is also an easy add-on to your existing bedtime ritual. To maximize your sleep, Lauri Leadley, the president and owner at Valley Sleep Center, says you should also lower your room temperature to around 67 degrees, avoid looking at screens, and dim bright lights.

“Baths are a good way to relax and unwind before bedtime,” she tells Bustle. “Epsom salt and lavender oil is my favorite.” Follow it with a perfume over lotion or body oil, and you’re all set for a night wrapped in scent. Soon, your favorite fragrance will become the gentle signal that it’s time to slip under the covers, letting you drift off in a cloud of warmth and calm.