In the world of fragrance, gourmand perfumes — aka scents that smell like a yummy, delectable treat — are very much having their main character moment.
Nostalgic vanilla and rich chocolate no doubt top the list of the most popular notes in the category, but the more unique aroma of pistachios happens to be present in some of the industry’s buzziest perfumes.
When mixed into a fragrance, pistachios bring a creaminess and nuttiness that feels modern, elegant, and rich. Akin to the savory snack, the buzzy note can complement both sugary sweet fragrance compositions and more spiced, masculine-leaning aromas.
As for a few perfumes that feature the deliciously nutty note? For one, the cult-fave Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa ’62, often referred to as the “Brazilian Bum Bum” scent, features a heavy dose of creamy pistachio. What’s more, Kayali recently dropped its Yum Pistachio Gelato 33 perfume, which is inspired by the dreamy Italian dessert.
Whether you long for the creamy deliciousness in your fragrance wardrobe or simply adore gourmand scents, keep scrolling for 15 perfumes that feature a note of delectable pistachio.