15 Pistachio Perfumes That Just Might Replace Your Go-To Vanilla Scent

Add some sweetness to your fragrance wardrobe.

Sweet pistachio perfumes that just might replace your go-to vanilla scent.
In the world of fragrance, gourmand perfumes — aka scents that smell like a yummy, delectable treat — are very much having their main character moment.

Nostalgic vanilla and rich chocolate no doubt top the list of the most popular notes in the category, but the more unique aroma of pistachios happens to be present in some of the industry’s buzziest perfumes.

When mixed into a fragrance, pistachios bring a creaminess and nuttiness that feels modern, elegant, and rich. Akin to the savory snack, the buzzy note can complement both sugary sweet fragrance compositions and more spiced, masculine-leaning aromas.

As for a few perfumes that feature the deliciously nutty note? For one, the cult-fave Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa ’62, often referred to as the “Brazilian Bum Bum” scent, features a heavy dose of creamy pistachio. What’s more, Kayali recently dropped its Yum Pistachio Gelato 33 perfume, which is inspired by the dreamy Italian dessert.

Whether you long for the creamy deliciousness in your fragrance wardrobe or simply adore gourmand scents, keep scrolling for 15 perfumes that feature a note of delectable pistachio.

Dessert In A Bottle

A sophisticated take on the nutty Italian dessert, Yum Pistachio Gelato 33 smells of creamy pistachios, sugary cotton candy, and smooth marshmallows.

The Cult-Fave

With a name that literally translates to smelling “incredibly good and delicious” in Portuguese, Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 wraps around your skin with an enticing blend of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla.

Citrusy & Sweet

Italian Kush is defined by its sunny vibrancy, as the aromas of citrusy limoncello, spiced black peppercorn, rich pistachio, and earthy patchouli-spiked sandalwood swirl around your senses with every spritz.

Eau So Gourmand

For a scent that’s definitive of the gourmand fragrance category, Pistachio Brûlée actually smells edible with its featured notes of milky mousse, smooth pistachio, and warm vanilla bean.

Florals With A Side Of Pistachio

For a bit of luxury in your fragrance collection, opt for Eau de Soleil Blanc, which is an elegantly sun-drenched perfume, made all the more sumptuous with bright ylang-ylang, cool coconut water, full-bodied jasmine petals, and hints of yummy pistachio.

The Herbaceous Buy

Rital Date, a gender-neutral roll-on that’s meant to be shared, is inspired by the smell of pesto with fresh-squeezed lemon, herbaceous oregano, rich olive oil, and a sweet pistachio ice cream accord making up its scent profile.

A Saccharine Fruity Scent

A classically floral perfume, Daisy Pop stands out with the fresh aromas of pink grapefruit, exotic yuzu, and delicate white violets — with added sweetness by way of pistachio notes.

The Ultimate Pistachio Fragrance

Simply named Pistachio, this perfume features an expectedly heavy dose of pistachio with hints of cardamon, almond, and vanilla for added sweetness and depth.

For Those Who Like A Dash Of Spice

Faces of Francis is a unique and luxe fragrance, with the aromas of heated saffron, toasted pistachio, smoky oud wood, and dry vetiver that captivate those around the wearer.

A Very Gourmand Mist

If you’re into fragrance mists, this one’s filled with a flirtatious vibrancy. Sweetheart Cherry is defined by the sweet aromas of wild cherry, whipped vanilla, and crushed pistachios for the ultimate gourmand treat.

Ice Cream In Scent Form

Creme De Pistache whisks the wearer away to a nostalgic ice cream shop, where the scents of blooming white peonies, nutty pistachio, and heated rum explode around you.

For The Nature Lover

A nature-inspired perfume that transports to a plant-lined, crystal-clear river, Luxuriance combines scents of earthy geranium, green fern, nostalgia-filled rosemary, smooth oak, and hints of pistachio.

The Sweet Fragrance Booster

Pistachio Ice Cream smells exactly as it sounds, and is meant to be either worn on its own or paired with any gourmand perfume for added depth and long-lastingness.

A Greek Garden Medley

Inspired by pale yellow gardens in Greece, Un Jardin à Cythère explores the stunning scents of smooth olive woods, sun-kissed grass, and fresh pistachio.

Musky & Saccharine

With its pistachio note prominently at centerstage, Beautiful Mess amps up the macaron-inspired sweetness with notes of sugar plum, juicy peach, and cozy vanilla musk.