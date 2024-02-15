In the world of fragrance, gourmand perfumes — aka scents that smell like a yummy, delectable treat — are very much having their main character moment.

Nostalgic vanilla and rich chocolate no doubt top the list of the most popular notes in the category, but the more unique aroma of pistachios happens to be present in some of the industry’s buzziest perfumes.

When mixed into a fragrance, pistachios bring a creaminess and nuttiness that feels modern, elegant, and rich. Akin to the savory snack, the buzzy note can complement both sugary sweet fragrance compositions and more spiced, masculine-leaning aromas.

As for a few perfumes that feature the deliciously nutty note? For one, the cult-fave Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa ’62, often referred to as the “Brazilian Bum Bum” scent, features a heavy dose of creamy pistachio. What’s more, Kayali recently dropped its Yum Pistachio Gelato 33 perfume, which is inspired by the dreamy Italian dessert.

Whether you long for the creamy deliciousness in your fragrance wardrobe or simply adore gourmand scents, keep scrolling for 15 perfumes that feature a note of delectable pistachio.

4 Eau So Gourmand Le Monde Gourmand Pistachio Brûlée Eau de Parfum Amazon $25 See On Amazon For a scent that’s definitive of the gourmand fragrance category, Pistachio Brûlée actually smells edible with its featured notes of milky mousse, smooth pistachio, and warm vanilla bean.

6 The Herbaceous Buy Versatile Paris Rital Date Extrait de Parfum Ministry of Scent $65 See On Ministry of Scent Rital Date, a gender-neutral roll-on that’s meant to be shared, is inspired by the smell of pesto with fresh-squeezed lemon, herbaceous oregano, rich olive oil, and a sweet pistachio ice cream accord making up its scent profile.

7 A Saccharine Fruity Scent Marc Jacobs Daisy Pop Eau de Toilette Sephora $101 See On Sephora A classically floral perfume, Daisy Pop stands out with the fresh aromas of pink grapefruit, exotic yuzu, and delicate white violets — with added sweetness by way of pistachio notes.

8 The Ultimate Pistachio Fragrance D.S. & DURGA Pistachio Eau de Parfum Bergdorf Goodman $210 See On Bergdorf Goodman Simply named Pistachio, this perfume features an expectedly heavy dose of pistachio with hints of cardamon, almond, and vanilla for added sweetness and depth.

10 A Very Gourmand Mist Sweetheart Cherry Fine Fragrance Mist Bath & Body Works $16.95 See On Bath & Body Works If you’re into fragrance mists, this one’s filled with a flirtatious vibrancy. Sweetheart Cherry is defined by the sweet aromas of wild cherry, whipped vanilla, and crushed pistachios for the ultimate gourmand treat.

11 Ice Cream In Scent Form Creme De Pistache Extrait de Parfum Sphinx Fragrances $34.99 See On Sphinx Fragrances Creme De Pistache whisks the wearer away to a nostalgic ice cream shop, where the scents of blooming white peonies, nutty pistachio, and heated rum explode around you.

12 For The Nature Lover Cartier Luxuriance Eau de Toilette Macy's $117 See On Macy's A nature-inspired perfume that transports to a plant-lined, crystal-clear river, Luxuriance combines scents of earthy geranium, green fern, nostalgia-filled rosemary, smooth oak, and hints of pistachio.

13 The Sweet Fragrance Booster Demeter Fragrance Library Pistachio Ice Cream Pick-Me-Up Cologne Spray Amazon $22.80 See On Amazon Pistachio Ice Cream smells exactly as it sounds, and is meant to be either worn on its own or paired with any gourmand perfume for added depth and long-lastingness.

14 A Greek Garden Medley Un Jardin à Cythère Eau de Toilette Hermès $156 See On Hermès Inspired by pale yellow gardens in Greece, Un Jardin à Cythère explores the stunning scents of smooth olive woods, sun-kissed grass, and fresh pistachio.