You don’t have to be a musical fanatic to know that co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are currently romping around the world to promote their highly-anticipated film, Wicked.

Though it hits theaters on Nov. 22, the Oz-loving girlies can already buy their movie tickets in advance — and many will be dressed for the viewing in a ‘fit inspired by one of two witches: the emerald green Elphaba or the pink-wearing Glinda. And your thematic dressing isn’t complete without a matching manicure.

When in doubt, you can simply paint a couple coats of green or pink nail polish onto your tips in honor of the film. But for those who prefer to have a bit of fun with their nails, Wicked is the perfect excuse to go all-out (just like Erivo has been doing with her manis at each premiere).

For one, adding a chrome finish is the easiest way to rock a statement-making set. Other ideas include adding some Emerald City-inspired glitter, good witch-approved coquettecore ribbon adornments, and cool girl swirls.

Here, find 13 Wicked-inspired nail art ideas that are *so* Elphaba and Glinda-coded.

1 Cynthia Erivo’s Bedazzled Mani @clawzbydior_ At the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked, Erivo arrived with her go-to “more is more” nail style with a bedazzled mani moment. Celebrity manicurist Mycah Dior used two shades from the OPI x Wicked collection — Ozitively Elphaba and Witch O’Clock — for a set that she describes as “a chic art deco vibe that’s both bold and enchanting.”

2 Ariana Grande’s Signature French Tips @arianagrande Throughout the filming Wicked — both on-set as Glinda and off-set, too — Grande has stayed true to her signature manicure: classic, white-tipped French nails. Especially considering the pale pink base of this mani, it’s an easy choice for those who want to channel Glinda’s vibes.

3 Subtle Wicked-Inspired Swirls @gloss_la Share your love for both of the film’s lead witches with a neutral set topped with whimsical pale pink and pastel green swirls.

4 Two-Toned Emerald Frenchies @avrnailswatches Go for a crisp, monochromatic look with two tones of emerald green polish in clashing matte and glossy finishes for an Elphelba-coded set.

5 Pastel Pink Gingham Print @sculptednb These pastel pink gingham print details are a subtle nod to Dorothy’s outfit in The Wizard of Oz and work as a team Glinda mani.

6 Dark Green Chrome Details @sanguinesimba Go for an Erivo-style emerald green mani that turns heads with 3D textured tips and a mirrored chrome finish.

7 Glinda-Coded Pink Aura Art @nailsxbellaelyse These pastel and bubblegum pink aura nails are so pretty — and reminiscent of Glinda’s bubble.

8 Colorfully Romantic Florals @cocamichelle Take mani inspo from Victoria Monét, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked with the prettiest green and pink floral nails. Coca Michelle, the manicurist behind the look, used OPI’s Oh, For Oz Sake, Ga-Linda, and Ozitively Elphaba nail polish shades.

9 Glamorous Emerald Shimmer @sweetsquared.nails Give a nod to the glisteningly beautiful Emerald City with these green nails that feature chunky glitter, marbled texture, and a glossy shine.

10 Pretty Coquettecore Details @brushedbyb_ Glinda is known for her beautifully feminine wardrobe, making these pink nails with classy pearl adornments and oversized 3D ribbons seriously on-point.

11 Smoky Green Swirls @sansungnails These smoky swirls in shades of forest, olive, and emerald green are reminiscent of the Wicked Witch being surrounded by smoke as she screams “I’m melting!”

12 Glittering V-Tip Frenchies @nailed.bynicole__ Give your pink French manicure a chic upgrade with trendy (and Glinda-esque) V-shaped tips lined in sparkling rose gold glitter.