13 Wicked-Inspired Nail Art Ideas That Are Elphaba & Glinda-Coded
Pink and green FTW.
You don’t have to be a musical fanatic to know that co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are currently romping around the world to promote their highly-anticipated film, Wicked.
Though it hits theaters on Nov. 22, the Oz-loving girlies can already buy their movie tickets in advance — and many will be dressed for the viewing in a ‘fit inspired by one of two witches: the emerald green Elphaba or the pink-wearing Glinda. And your thematic dressing isn’t complete without a matching manicure.
When in doubt, you can simply paint a couple coats of green or pink nail polish onto your tips in honor of the film. But for those who prefer to have a bit of fun with their nails, Wicked is the perfect excuse to go all-out (just like Erivo has been doing with her manis at each premiere).
For one, adding a chrome finish is the easiest way to rock a statement-making set. Other ideas include adding some Emerald City-inspired glitter, good witch-approved coquettecore ribbon adornments, and cool girl swirls.
Here, find 13 Wicked-inspired nail art ideas that are *so* Elphaba and Glinda-coded.
1Cynthia Erivo’s Bedazzled Mani
At the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked, Erivo arrived with her go-to “more is more” nail style with a bedazzled mani moment. Celebrity manicurist Mycah Dior used two shades from the OPI x Wicked collection — Ozitively Elphaba and Witch O’Clock — for a set that she describes as “a chic art deco vibe that’s both bold and enchanting.”
2Ariana Grande’s Signature French Tips
Throughout the filming Wicked — both on-set as Glinda and off-set, too — Grande has stayed true to her signature manicure: classic, white-tipped French nails. Especially considering the pale pink base of this mani, it’s an easy choice for those who want to channel Glinda’s vibes.
3Subtle Wicked-Inspired Swirls
Share your love for both of the film’s lead witches with a neutral set topped with whimsical pale pink and pastel green swirls.
4Two-Toned Emerald Frenchies
Go for a crisp, monochromatic look with two tones of emerald green polish in clashing matte and glossy finishes for an Elphelba-coded set.
5Pastel Pink Gingham Print
These pastel pink gingham print details are a subtle nod to Dorothy’s outfit in The Wizard of Oz and work as a team Glinda mani.
6Dark Green Chrome Details
Go for an Erivo-style emerald green mani that turns heads with 3D textured tips and a mirrored chrome finish.
7Glinda-Coded Pink Aura Art
These pastel and bubblegum pink aura nails are so pretty — and reminiscent of Glinda’s bubble.
8Colorfully Romantic Florals
Take mani inspo from Victoria Monét, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked with the prettiest green and pink floral nails. Coca Michelle, the manicurist behind the look, used OPI’s Oh, For Oz Sake, Ga-Linda, and Ozitively Elphaba nail polish shades.
9Glamorous Emerald Shimmer
Give a nod to the glisteningly beautiful Emerald City with these green nails that feature chunky glitter, marbled texture, and a glossy shine.
10Pretty Coquettecore Details
Glinda is known for her beautifully feminine wardrobe, making these pink nails with classy pearl adornments and oversized 3D ribbons seriously on-point.
11Smoky Green Swirls
These smoky swirls in shades of forest, olive, and emerald green are reminiscent of the Wicked Witch being surrounded by smoke as she screams “I’m melting!”
12Glittering V-Tip Frenchies
Give your pink French manicure a chic upgrade with trendy (and Glinda-esque) V-shaped tips lined in sparkling rose gold glitter.
13Vibrant Pink & Green Gemini Design
Want to honor both Elphaba and Glinda with your manicure? “Gemini nails” — which feature a different color on each hand — are a fun way to go.