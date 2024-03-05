IMO, no one is doing glamour quite like Megan Thee Stallion.

Without fail, the Houston-born artist takes every opportunity to show up and show out with hair, makeup, and ’fits, effortlessly changing up her look in major ways.

One minute, she’s attending the Mean Girls premiere with extra-long, platinum hair and a ’90s-style contoured lip, while the next, she’s rocking fiery red hair and bejeweled nipples that give the name “Hot Girl Meg” a whole new meaning.

Most recently, the “HISS” rapper was serving looks in Tokyo, Japan, this time with the chicest anime reference you’ve ever seen.

Megan’s Jet-Black “Betty Boop” Bob

On March 5, Meg posted a glam-filled carousel to her Instagram feed, showcasing her most recent ensemble from her tour of Tokyo — which included attendance at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Giving all of the cool-girl, graphic novel vibes, Meg has traded in her longer hair for a sleek, jet black, jawline-skimming bob and rounded blunt bangs. Adding even more chicness are her perfectly sculpted edges, which playfully curl on both sides of her ears.

The finished look was serving modern-day Betty Boop.

Her Bedazzled Butterfly Tattoos

Aside from her hair, the “Bongos” artist also sported temporary butterfly tattoos along her back and chest, which were created with a mosaic of blue, purple, and silver rhinestones — a nostalgic accent that, alongside her silver leather ‘fit, gave major early 2000s vibes.

Notably, Megan doesn’t have any permanent tattoos just yet — and according to a GQ interview, she doesn’t ever plan on inking her skin because her mom never allowed it. “It's always been in the back of my head [that] tattoos equal whooping,” she said.

The Anime Girls Will Get It

While her most recent hair moment gives Betty Boop vibes, it’s actually a direct reference to a certain male anime character.

For her appearance at the Anime Awards ceremony, Meg took the opportune moment to cosplay one of her fave on-screen characters: Bruno Bucciarati of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

In other words: Megan has officially cemented her status as a total anime-obsessed hottie.