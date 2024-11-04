Falltime beauty typically calls for warm-toned burgundy polish shades and moody, dark purple tips. Come the chill of winter, the vibes get a bit of a refresh.

Although your toes are mostly covered this time of year with chunky socks and comfy UGGs, a fresh pedicure will always be a welcome moment of self-care. For the 2025 winter season, pro manicurists in the industry agree that a few vampy hues will be on-trend.

“We are seeing a return to the darker-depth colors,” Gaëlle Lebrat Personnaz, founder of nail polish brand Manicurist, tells Bustle. Namely, buzzy shades like pure black and espresso brown.

While there’s a solid mix of warm and cool tones trending for the upcoming season, both Personnaz and JINsoon founder, Jin Soon Choi, agree that deep shades of blue — akin to Hailey Bieber’s sapphire mani — will be a fave among it girls.

“This season, expect rich midnight tones,” says Choi.

If you’re looking for some inspiration ahead of your next nail appointment, here are the top pedicure color trends for winter ’25, according to Personnaz and Choi.

1 Midnight Blue @colordept Thanks to nailfluencers like Bieber, shades of cool-toned sapphire and navy blue are expected to be a total power player for the winter season. “Deep, moody blue pedicures bring a cool, youthful vibe,” says Choi. Personnaz echoes this, noting that navy is “stunning with a denim look.”

2 Holiday-Ready Red @nailsxbymilena A bright red will *always* be in style for the coldest months of the year — and both pros agree with the sentiment. “Glamorous and timeless reds are completely captivating,” says Personnaz, while Choi similarly states that “a classic, bold red is perfectly timeless for any winter occasion.”

3 Metallic Silver @nailjobathens Add some shine to your wintertime look with silver polish, a seasonal pedicure fave according to Choi. “For a touch of festive sparkle, shimmering silver adds a sophisticated, subtle shine — just enough to catch the eye without overwhelming,” she says.

4 Near-Black Berry @jtnails.studio Not quite black and not quite purple, Personnaz says that dark berry tones will reign. “My favorite winter shade is a beautiful, deep black-red,” she says. As an example, Personnaz points to the Manicurist Green™ Natural Nail Polish in Hollyhock ($14), while Kylie Jenner recently rocked OPI’s Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark ($11.99).

5 Sultry Burgundy @bombshellnailslondon Burgundy was a tried-and-true mani staple for fall 2024, and it will continue to dominate winter ’25, too. “Deep burgundy reds are a perennial favorite that provides a versatile, fashion-forward look that pairs well with a variety of styles,” says Choi.

6 Balletcore Sheer Pink @k_naaails If you prefer lighter colors, Personnaz names a classic pastel that’s also trending. “A classic pedicure polish shade that never goes out of style is a sheer pink,” she says. “This timeless hue is elegant, versatile, and beautifully complements all skin tones. It's perfect for any season and occasion, bringing a clean nail effect that works with any wardrobe choice.”

7 Rich Espresso Brown @paintbarla Espresso nails are the richest shade of chocolate polish — and they are another fave for the snow-filled season, according to Personnaz. “I'm absolutely drawn to warm, cozy shades like deep chocolate browns,” she says.

8 Earthy Neutrals @bling_bling_nagelstudioo Not quite as dark as rich espresso, mid-tone browns and warm neutrals are set to trend for the upcoming months. “Earthy tones like brown, taupe, and olive offer a warm, grounded aesthetic that’s ideal for the winter months,” says Choi. The essie Nail Lacquer in Crochet Away ($10) is a perfect medium brown shade, while the Lights Lacquer Polish in Oui’d ($11) is a gorgeous muted olive hue.

9 Pretty Pure Black @bombshellnailslondon Although the witchiest season is officially over, black will remain a go-to polish for winter pedicures. “For timeless elegance, black remains unbeatable, offering effortless pairing with any outfit,” says Choi. “When in doubt, black is always a chic, stylish choice.” For a pure, opaque black, the pro says the JINsoon Polish in Absolute Black ($18) is an obvious choice, while the Mooncat Nail Lacquer in Emo For Life ($13) is another option you’ll want to add to cart.