“Cherry girl” summer is *so* last season — because it is officially “cinnamon spice girl” fall. And with it, the terracotta-toned blonzers, cozy gourmand fragrances, pumpkin eye makeup, and dark, warm-colored manicures are coming in hot.

Along with gorgeous shades of burgundy and rose gold, cinnamon nail polish tones are seriously on trend right now. Think rusted browns, spicy oranges, and toasty ambers.

Hailey Bieber most recently kicked off the cooler months with a “toasted caramel” set of almond-shaped tips, proving that she’s the perfect reference for your fall mani mood board.

To rock the seasonal hue, you can incorporate it into your fave nail art designs, like French tips, aura nails, ombré, and half moons — or simply rock it as a solid color manicure.

Alternatively, you can skip the salon and reach for an artful press-on set or cinnamon nail polish to DIY the trend from home. Either way, keep scrolling for your ultimate guide to nailing (ahem) the fall-ready cinnamon spice manicure.

1 The Velvety Set Instagram/@nailartbyqueenie Make your cinnamon nails even more eye-catching with a velvet finish that dazzles in the light. This mani oozes decadence.

2 The Deep Cinnamon Hue essie Nail Lacquer in Bed Rock & Roll Target $9.99 See On Target Channel a cinnamon-spiced chai latte by painting your nails this rich, reddish-brown hue — a perfect choice for those who prefer darker manicures.

3 The Burnt Pumpkin Polish Little Miss Pumpkin Polish Lights Lacquer $11 See On Lights Lacquer For the most seasonally appropriate mani of all, opt for this nail polish color from Lights Lacquer — a warm combo of cinnamon and pumpkin spice.

4 The Glazed Cinnamon Nails Instagram/@luxuriousgals When in doubt, add a chrome finish to your cinnamon spice nails. It’s giving cider donut.

5 The Spiced Chrome Press-Ons Reusable Pop-On Manicures® in Influenced Almond Static Nails $20 See On Static Nails For an easier (and quicker) way to sport a cinnamon chrome mani, snag these spicy brown press-ons.

6 The 3D Design Instagram/@insomnaails To make your spicy manicure *literally* stand out, ask for 3D details like the swirled accent nail in this milky chai set.

7 The Soft Girl Cinnamon Shade Green™ Natural Nail Polish in Brique Manucurist $14 See On Manucurist Manucurist’s Brique shade is the perfect neutral, and its orange-y red undertones add an unexpected spice to a simple mani.

8 The Warm-Toned Brown Nail Polish in Mother of Earth People of Color $12 See On People of Color With its creamy brown pigment, this nail polish looks just like a cinnamon stick — and happens to work as an elevated nude.

9 The Maximalist Dream Instagram/@_diamondnailsss_ Some manicure aficionados adopt a “more is more” attitude to their fingertips, and this chrome-accented cinnamon set — complete with an aura design on some nails — is the perfect fall mani choice.

10 The Cool Girl Tortoiseshell Tips Press On Nails in Drop Dead Tortoise Quickies $23 See On Quickies Tortoiseshell print is a go-to nail design for the girlies who love a quiet luxury aesthetic, and you can rock the trend in a pinch with these press-ons.

11 The Rusted Brown Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Coffee Nailberry $21 See On Nailberry If you’re all about a manicure that evokes the warmth of your coffee order, this yummy nail lacquer is for you. Its glossy cinnamon-spiced brown is both elegant and unexpected.

12 The Sparkly Ombré Mani Instagram/@_beautyhq Turn classic French tips on their head with a cinnamon-colored ombré design, made all the more gorgeous with a subtle shimmer.

13 The Toasted Caramel Chrome Nail Lacquer in Bootlegger Mooncat $15 See On Mooncat Snag this nail polish from Mooncat for an out-of-this-world, multi-dimensional cinnamon hue with an iridescent finish you won’t be able to stop staring at.