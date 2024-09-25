Nails
Add some warmth to your fingertips.
“Cherry girl” summer is *so* last season — because it is officially “cinnamon spice girl” fall. And with it, the terracotta-toned blonzers, cozy gourmand fragrances, pumpkin eye makeup, and dark, warm-colored manicures are coming in hot.
Along with gorgeous shades of burgundy and rose gold, cinnamon nail polish tones are seriously on trend right now. Think rusted browns, spicy oranges, and toasty ambers.
Hailey Bieber most recently kicked off the cooler months with a “toasted caramel” set of almond-shaped tips, proving that she’s the perfect reference for your fall mani mood board.
To rock the seasonal hue, you can incorporate it into your fave nail art designs, like French tips, aura nails, ombré, and half moons — or simply rock it as a solid color manicure.
Alternatively, you can skip the salon and reach for an artful press-on set or cinnamon nail polish to DIY the trend from home. Either way, keep scrolling for your ultimate guide to nailing (ahem) the fall-ready cinnamon spice manicure.
1The Velvety Set
Make your cinnamon nails even more eye-catching with a velvet finish that dazzles in the light. This mani oozes decadence.
2The Deep Cinnamon Hue
Channel a cinnamon-spiced chai latte by painting your nails this rich, reddish-brown hue — a perfect choice for those who prefer darker manicures.
3The Burnt Pumpkin Polish
For the most seasonally appropriate mani of all, opt for this nail polish color from Lights Lacquer — a warm combo of cinnamon and pumpkin spice.
4The Glazed Cinnamon Nails
When in doubt, add a chrome finish to your cinnamon spice nails. It’s giving cider donut.
5The Spiced Chrome Press-Ons
For an easier (and quicker) way to sport a cinnamon chrome mani, snag these spicy brown press-ons.
6The 3D Design
To make your spicy manicure *literally* stand out, ask for 3D details like the swirled accent nail in this milky chai set.
7The Soft Girl Cinnamon Shade
Manucurist’s Brique shade is the perfect neutral, and its orange-y red undertones add an unexpected spice to a simple mani.
8The Warm-Toned Brown
With its creamy brown pigment, this nail polish looks just like a cinnamon stick — and happens to work as an elevated nude.
9The Maximalist Dream
Some manicure aficionados adopt a “more is more” attitude to their fingertips, and this chrome-accented cinnamon set — complete with an aura design on some nails — is the perfect fall mani choice.
10The Cool Girl Tortoiseshell Tips
Tortoiseshell print is a go-to nail design for the girlies who love a quiet luxury aesthetic, and you can rock the trend in a pinch with these press-ons.
11The Rusted Brown
If you’re all about a manicure that evokes the warmth of your coffee order, this yummy nail lacquer is for you. Its glossy cinnamon-spiced brown is both elegant and unexpected.
12The Sparkly Ombré Mani
Turn classic French tips on their head with a cinnamon-colored ombré design, made all the more gorgeous with a subtle shimmer.
13The Toasted Caramel Chrome
Snag this nail polish from Mooncat for an out-of-this-world, multi-dimensional cinnamon hue with an iridescent finish you won’t be able to stop staring at.
14The Spicy Cinnamon Brown
Have your fingertips dripping with cinnamon spice by way of Dior’s Vernis in Rouge Cinéma, a reddish orange-toned brown that’s so autumn-coded.