Selena Gomez just keeps those fall fashion and beauty goals coming. A little over a week before the anticipated release of her next movie, Emilia Pérez, the multi-hyphenate celebrated the artful film with at its glamorous Los Angeles premiere.

On Monday, Oct. 21, Gomez arrived on the star-studded red carpet wearing a rich, satin black gown, with dreamy, cool-toned smoky eyes and an on-trend ballerina bun. And while her fingers and arms were covered in ultra-high black gloves to match her dramatically elegant look, her manicurist revealed the unexpected pop of color that was painted on her nails.

Selena Gomez’s Dark Purple Nails

Underneath the all-black-everything ’fit, the Rare Beauty founder adorned her short, almond-shaped nails in the prettiest dark purple shade of glossy polish. Luckily for us, Tom Bachik — her longtime manicurist whose clientele also includes names like Margot Robbie, Camila Cabello, and Jennifer Lopez — shared the exact hue he used to create what he describes as an “edgy mani.”

First, he prepped her natural nails with his very own Tweezerman & Tom Bachik Nail Care Travel Set ($29). After a base coat, he then painted on a few coats of the Aprés Nail Gel Couleur in Eggplant Emoji ($14.99), followed up by a high-shine top coat from the same lacquer brand.

The result is not only a subtle pop of color, but a witchcore mani moment (that so happens to be majorly on trend for spooky season, winter, and beyond).

Celebs Are Loving Witchy Manicures

Not only is the Selena-approved shade of amethyst-inspired dark purple polish one of winter 2025’s biggest nail color trends, but in general, the girlies are all leaning toward deep and mysterious manicures (and hair colors) these days.

Recently, Kylie Jenner entered her gothic era, not only by rocking a matching, deep burgundy-hued “black cherry” manicure and pedicure, but even dying her hair a cool-toned shade of jet-black for the fall SZN. Dua Lipa also went for a jet-black hair transformation, formally saying goodbye to her more vibrant cherry coke color.

Not long before that, Hailey Bieber welcomed the crisp fall weather with a deep-toned sapphire blue nail color (that is also set to trend for the coming months alongside dark purple). And in general, “dark coquette” nail designs are the buzziest aesthetic of late.

Hello, celeb-approved witchy vibes for fall and winter.