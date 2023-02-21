Several of the contestants on Netflix’s Perfect Match come from the streamer’s flagship shows like Love Is Blind or The Circle, which both span multiple seasons and continents. Newcomer Abbey Humphreys comes from a somewhat smaller series, Twentysomethings: Austin — but she’s already making a big impact on the Perfect Match cast.

As you know if you’ve already watched the latest batch of episodes, which dropped Feb. 21, Abbey was brought on as a potential match for Francesca Farago during Episode 8. In the words of fellow contestant Ines Tazi, who plotted the pairing: “I think they would either tear each other apart, or be the perfect match [the show’s] ever had so far, period.”

Fortunately, it seems to be the latter — for now, anyway. Abbey and Francesca immediately clicked upon meeting each other at the beach. Abbey said she was already a fan of the Too Hot to Handle alum, describing the pairing as her “best-case scenario.” Francesca, for her part, seemed to be similarly enamored. “I’m trying to, like, be respectful and not stare at her, but it’s hard,” she told the cameras.

Here’s everything to know about the new Perfect Match star, from her social media to her Twentysomethings days.

Abbey’s Instagram

According to Abbey’s Instagram, she took a trip to Europe this summer, which would have been after Perfect Match’s reported filming timeline.

Several of Abbey’s Perfect Match co-stars have commented on her Instagram post, including both Francesca and Damian Powers, too, who wrote “Umm hello 😍” on a recent selfie.

Francesca, for her part, started dating someone new after her stint on Perfect Match, so viewers know that she and Abbey won’t be together long-term. However, Abbey may be seeing someone new herself: In a December TikTok, she joked about being left alone in the apartment of her “fave situationship.”

Abbey’s Twentysomethings: Austin Season

So what happened to Abbey on Twentysomethings: Austin? She was 26 and newly divorced when she joined the show in 2021. At the time, she was open with her housemates about being bisexual, but was “not very out about it,” in general.

“It’s a whole-ass struggle,” she said. “And [I] don’t know how to operate in those communities, because I was in a relationship with a guy.”

She pursued things with two co-stars, Kamari Bonds and Adam Davenport, but neither connection worked out long-term. After Abbey’s housemate, Natalie Cabo, said she was hurt because she also had feelings for Adam, Abbey realized she was “putting [her] need for male validation” above her friendship — and announced her intentions to do better. “I will be focused on myself, and building my own future, and pulling power from within myself, instead of finding it externally through the male gaze,” she said in a confessional.

Abbey has since been open about getting the perceived villain edit on the show. In a 2022 TikTok, she asked viewers to “stop saying [she has] BPD,” because her “therapist says that’s mean.”

Abbey’s Job

On Twentysomethings, Abbey said she met her husband while working at a restaurant — and by the end of the season, which filmed in 2021, she was employed at a local bar called Lustre Pearl. Her goal? “Putting some roots down, finally getting it together,” she said during the group’s last dinner together. Whether that happens with someone else from Perfect Match, we’ll have to wait and see.