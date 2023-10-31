Adele has an unexpected reunion over the weekend. At her Las Vegas residency show on Oct. 28, the singer got emotional after spotting the doctor who gave birth to her son in 2012, even pausing the show for him.

Adele welcomed her 11-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki in England on Oct. 19, 2012, and she seemed to have no clue that the man who delivered him was going to travel across the pond for her show.

The Emotional Reunion

As seen in fan footage from the show, Adele was walking through the Colosseum crowd as usual while singing “When We Were Young” (but dressed as Morticia Addams for Halloween) when she suddenly stopped in her tracks, noticing a familiar face. “Oh my God, Colin,” she gasped.

Adele immediately went up the stairs to embrace Colin, ignoring the music completely and started tearing up while introducing him to the audience. “This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby,” she said. “I haven’t seen you in years.”

Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In fact, she got so emotional that she asked the crowd to finish the song for her as she briefly greeted him. “Sorry. Will you sing it for me? That man delivered my baby,” she said.

Before resuming the show, Adele told the doctor that she’d like to see him again soon. “I’m desperate for another baby, Colin,” she quipped. “Bloody hell.”

Babies At Adele’s Vegas Show

Surprisingly, this isn’t the only baby-related thing to happen during her Las Vegas residency. In August, a couple held up a sign asking Adele to do their sex reveal, which she happily obliged. “No one’s really allowed signs in here,” she said. “I’m just obsessed that you got one in.”

Adele brought them to the front of the stage and opened an envelope with their results, revealing they were having a baby boy. She then proceeded to hug them and start crying.

“That was amazing, I’m so happy for you! That’s so emotional, oh my God,” she said, before joking, “If and when I get pregnant, will you do my gender reveal?”

Earlier that month, Adele opened up to a pregnant attendee about her desire to have a second child. “I really want to be a mum again soon, so I’ve actually been writing a list [of baby names],” she said.

“Every time I see a name that I like, I write it down on my phone.” She even advised the attendee not to steal one of her baby names when given the options. “Well, I can’t say Parker because [boyfriend] Rich [Paul] likes that name,” she said. “I’ll say Spencer. I like Spencer.”