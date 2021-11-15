From the moment Adele revealed the first new lyrics off her upcoming album, 30, fans knew it was going to be an emotional ride. That proved to be 100% true during her Nov. 14 CBS TV special, Adele One Night Only, which included performances of new songs that fans have never heard until this moment. The British singer-songwriter’s concert packed a poignant punch, and the new lyrics she unveiled were as gut-wrenching and powerful as always. The best ones inspired tears of sadness, joy, and everything in between — all propelled by Adele’s phenomenal vocals.

The 15-time Grammy winner started the show with an older favorite, “Hello,” but then she moved on to her upcoming album’s first single, “Easy on Me.” She continued to mix old hits with new material, ultimately performing three never-before-heard songs: “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On,” and “Love Is a Game.” While Adele had warned that 30 would tackle difficult topics such as her divorce from Simon Konecki, it was still impossible to be fully prepared and fans were getting deep in their feelings throughout the night. When all was said and sung, they were simply grateful to finally have Adele back with new music. It’s been far too long since 2015’s 25.

Below, read Adele’s best new lyrics from her One Night Only performances.

“Easy On Me” Lyrics

“I know there is hope in these waters / But I can’t bring myself to swim / When I am drowning in this silence”

“I was still a child / Didn’t get the chance to / Feel the world around me”

“There ain’t no room for things to change / When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways / You can’t deny how hard I have tried / I changed who I was to put you both first / But now I give up”

“I Drink Wine” Lyrics

“We’re in love with the world / But the world just wants to bring us down”

“When I was a child every single thing could blow my mind / Soaking it all up for fun but now I only soak up wine”

“They say to play hard, you work hard, find balance in the sacrifice / And yet I don’t know anybody who’s truly satisfied”

“Why am I seeking approval from people I don’t even know? / In these crazy times, I hope to find something to cling onto / ’Cause I need some substance in my life / Something real, something that feels true”

“Want you so bad / But you can’t fight fire with fire”

“I hope I learn to get over myself / Stop trying to be somebody else / Oh, I just want to love you, love you for free”

“Hold On” Lyrics

“It’s hard to hold onto who I am / When I’m stumbling in the dark for a hand / I’m so tired of battling with myself”

“Every day feels like the road I’m on / Might just open up and swallow me whole / How do I feel so mighty small / When I’m struggling to feel at all?”

“Just hold on (Hold on) / Let time be patient / You are still strong (Are still strong) / Let pain be gracious (Hold on)”

“Sometimes loneliness is the only rest we get / And the emptiness actually lets us forget / Sometimes forgiveness is easiest in secret”

“Love Is A Game” Lyrics

“God only knows how I’ve cried / I can’t take another defeat / And next time will be the ending of me”

“Love is a game for fools to play and I ain’t foolin’ / What a cruel thing to self-inflict that pain”

“How unbelievable / Are we to fall for the lies that I tell, the dreams that I sell? / When heartache, it’s inevitable / But I know that I’m doing it well”

“I’d do it all again like I did then / ’Cause I’m addicted, I’m addicted / You know I’m going to do it again”

30 debuts on Nov. 19.