Watch Adele's Disappearing Act During "Spectacular" Vegas Show

After being forced to postpone her much-anticipated string of U.S. shows earlier this year, Adele finally kicked off her rescheduled Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18. As per the BBC, the Grammy award-winner performed some of her greatest hits on the famous Colosseum stage, including her 2015 hit single “Hello,” last year’s “Easy On Me,” “Set Fire To The Rain,” “Someone Like You,” and more.

“I’m so nervous and I’m so scared and I’m so happy,” Adele told the Vegas crowd during her opening show. “It might be a bit wobbly at times because my nerves are out of control.” The singer’s Caesars residency — which will run until March 2023 — was an instant hit with the audience and critics alike, with Katie Atkinson from Billboard describing Weekends with Adele as “utterly and breathlessly spectacular.”

Critics also praised the show’s many visual components, one of which subsequently went viral on social media after ticket-holders shared the jaw-dropping moment online.

The moment in question took place at the conclusion of the show after the singer finished performing the final track on her setlist, “Love Is A Game.” In the viral clip, a shower of pink confetti falls over the hitmaker as she belts out the song’s final note. However, Adele appears to disappear with the confetti — and the clever on-stage trick has left fans amazed and confused in equal measure.

“After seeing Adele’s set, I visually understand why she had to delay her residency. It’s a set I want to experience. She literally disappeared in confetti,” wrote one fan on Twitter, while another user commented, “Adele vanishing from her show in all that confetti is kind of amazing.”

As mentioned, the singer-songwriter had previously decided to postpone her Vegas shows back in Jan. 2022, leaving many fans devastated.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and lockdown,” Adele explained in a statement at the time.

With the residency now in full swing, the BRIT award-winner also recently disclosed some of her post-Las Vegas plans, revealing that she hopes to “get a degree in English Literature” in 2025.