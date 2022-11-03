You’ve Probably Been Saying Adele’s Name Wrong

With a chart-topping music catalogue, record-breaking album sales, and 15 Grammy awards to her name, it's no question that Adele is one of the most recognisable names in music today. However, during a recent Q&A session with fans, the “Easy On Me” hitmaker revealed that we’ve been pronouncing her name wrong all this time. So, how do you pronounce Adele correctly?

Speaking at the “Happy Hour with Adele” session — held in honour of her brand new music video for the single “I Drink Wine” — the singer praised a London-based fan for saying her name “perfectly.” She added: “I love that ... Where’s she from, Enfield or something?”

Addressing the audience and Q&A moderator, the “Hello” hitmaker then clarified that the correct pronunciation of her name is “uh-dale” rather than “uh-del.”

The revelation came as quite a surprise to fans of the acclaimed songwriter, many of whom took to social media to debate the pronunciation. “I have never ever known anyone with the name ‘Adele’ being called ‘uh-dale’ it’s always been ‘A-del,'” one person tweeted, while another user joked, “Guys, we have been pronouncing Adele’s name wrong all this time and she’s never bothered to correct us.”

This isn’t the first time Adele has addressed her name publicly, and the “Oh My God” performer previously disclosed the reason why she decided to drop her last name. Speaking to YouTuber Nikki Tutorials back in 2021, she explained: “I could have never used my surname. Adele Adkins does not have the same ring as Adele.”

The singer went on to describe her last name as “drab,” adding that, even after becoming one of the most famous women in the world, “Adele still feels like my name.” She continued: “My mum still calls me it. My friends call me it.”