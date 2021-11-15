What Adele Told Oprah About Her Weight Loss

The internet has had plenty to say about Adele’s weight loss since she first sported a new look in 2019 — but until recently, the “Easy on Me” singer hasn’t joined the conversation too much. Now, while promoting her latest album, 30, Adele is opening up about her physical and emotional journey over the last several years.

As part of Adele: One Night Only, which aired Nov. 14, the 15-time Grammy winner talked to Oprah about the factors that catalyzed her weight loss. “Once I realized that I had a lot of work to do on myself, I stopped drinking and I started working out a lot ... to keep me sort of centered,” she said.

During an October interview with Vogue, Adele also explained that spending time at the gym “was never about losing weight,” but a way of addressing anxiety, which she faced during her divorce from Simon Konecki but started well before that experience. “I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong,” she said.

But “brutal” conversations about Adele’s appearance didn’t stop with the weight loss, she explained — the discourse just changed course. “My body’s been objectified my entire career,” she said. “It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock. I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person.”

