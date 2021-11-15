From Red (Taylor’s Version) to Adele’s highly anticipated 30, ’tis the season for emotional ballads from your favorite singer-songwriters. Fans of the “Easy on Me” singer got a special, early treat ahead of 30’s Nov. 19 release: a televised concert featuring new music and an interview between Oprah and Adele that promised to tackle divorce, weight loss, motherhood, and more. On Twitter, Adele described the One Night Only performance spot, Griffith Observatory, as “the most beautiful venue [she’d] ever played,” and opened up ahead of the Nov. 14 special.

“I’ve seen it twice and cried my eyes out both times,” she wrote. “Having been on such a rollercoaster the last few years and then the pandemic, it was hard to imagine being on stage singing again ever. So the fact that I got to and also got to sing my new songs, has me feeling a million things at once!” Adele also noted that it was the first time her son, Angelo, had ever seen her perform — which, aww.

From its announcement, the rollout of 30 has been celebrated (and meme-ified) on social media — remember, Adele’s first-ever Instagram live brought us the endlessly quotable “divorce, babe, divorce.” So it was only fitting that fans honor the artist’s big interview and concert with hilarious, heartfelt, real-time reactions. Here are the best memes and tweets from Adele: One Night Only.

The Music

Adele’s set list included a mix of old favorites like “Hello,” as well as a glimpse at her new material from 30 — and, of course, Twitter loved it.

The Star-Studded Audience

Many viewers had fun pointing out the familiar faces in the audience — and user ThatsSoNiah even solved a viral mystery, realizing Adele’s concert is where Lizzo and Sarah Paulson joined together for their iconic “The killer is escaping!” TikTok.

The Interview With Oprah

More to come...