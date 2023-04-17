Adele and gay bars go together like peanut butter and jelly. A few weeks after completing the first leg of her Las Vegas residency, the 16-time Grammy winner headed down to Miami Beach to celebrate Pride and appeared to have the time of her life. As seen in viral Twitter videos, Adele hit up gay nightclub Twist, where she sang along to Katy Perry’s 2010 hit “Teenage Dream,” which was given the remix treatment. “I can’t sleep, let’s run away and don’t ever look back,” she sang. A separate video also shows her shouting the chorus of Sia’s 2011 dance banger “Titanium” and encouraging the crowd to sing the high notes with her.

Lucky club-goers also posted videos on their Instagram Stories showing Adele dancing with her fellow partiers to “oontz oontz” music, as one Twitter user put it, with a drink in her hand. According to onlookers, Adele was situated in the club’s VIP section as one would expect, but she took the time to mingle with fans and said goodbye to everyone on her way out.

This is not the first time that Adele going to a gay club has gone viral. In March 2019, the singer hit up New York City gay bar Pieces with her famous friend Jennifer Lawrence, where the two danced, drank, and got into some hilarious shenanigans. Adele played a round of “Musical Shots” with three other club-goers, dancing around the table to Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” with only three shots on the table. She lost the round, leading Lawrence to tackle her to the floor in laughter. “Jennifer, this isn’t the Hunger Games,” the DJ said jokingly, before the actor took the microphone from him to express her disappointment. “You’re the biggest drinker I know, how could you lose?” she yelled.

In February 2022, Adele made a surprise appearance at famous London nightclub G-A-Y after the 2022 BRIT Awards to help RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole judge a stripping contest. In the spirit of the evening, she even treated attendees to a little pole-dancing moment. The drag queen took to Twitter afterward to reveal that Adele watches Drag Race just like the rest of us.

“Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too,” Cheryl Hole tweeted, sharing backstage photos with the singer. “Love you divalina.”