Alexa Roasts Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost In Amazon’s Super Bowl Commercial

Amazon’s Alexa just might be better at roasting celebrities than most comedians. Just ask married couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, who get roasted by the virtual assistant in Amazon’s Super Bowl commercial, which premiered on Feb. 7 ahead of the Feb. 13 game. The ad starts with the Saturday Night Live star asking Alexa to prepare for the big game, which includes closing the blinds, turning on the TV, and chilling some rosé. The Marvel star gets freaked out by how well the system knows their habits, leading the lovebirds to wonder if Alexa can read their minds.

Their minds start thinking of what Alexa could be capable of, leading to some epic imaginary burns. After waking up in bed, Alexa orders “extra strength” mouthwash, causing the couple to check their breaths. When Johansson rehearses a scene from a new play, Alexa reminds Jost to fake his own death on March 8, the night of the play’s opening, before he rushes to turn the device off. Alexa catches Johansson in a lie when Jost asks her how it feels to film love scenes with hot A-list actors. “It’s the worst” she tells him. Cue Alexa playing Fleetwood Mac’s “Little Lies.”

After revealing a gross oyster mishap to dinner party guests, they finally arrive at the conclusion that Alexa can’t read minds and that their lives are much better off for it.

Johansson and Jost are a fitting pick for the ad. The couple started dating in 2017 after ScarJo hosted SNL for the fifth time, although the duo had known each other casually for more than a decade. They tied the knot in October 2020 before welcoming their first child (Cosmo) in August 2021, joining her 7-year-old daughter Rose from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Before the premiere of the ad, the stars appeared on Good Morning America, where Johansson said the Amazon commercial was “a pretty realistic rendering of our home life” — except there’s “less screaming” according to Jost, thanks to Alexa not actually being able to read minds. “I don’t think anyone really wants their mind read at all,” he said. But when his wife disagreed, saying that she’s “for it,” he was in disbelief. “Maybe you’re just a saint,” he told ScarJo.