Forever hopeless romantic Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) only got married once in Sex and the City. And to the dismay of Team Aidan (John Corbett), she said “I do” to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after years of their on-and-off relationship.

However, after Big died in the spin-off And Just Like That... and Aidan returned in Season 2, it opened up the possibility that the couple would finally get their happily ever after.

It may seem unfathomable that Carrie would get married again on AJLT, especially after Aidan left her just weeks after reconciling their romance by asking for a five-year break to raise his youngest son. But if they make it through, which is possible since Corbett was seen filming Season 3, then a potential marriage would result in a hilarious coincidence.

If Carrie Marries Aidan...

In a viral Reddit post, one fan pointed out that if Carrie and Aidan tie the knot, her full name would likely be Carrie Bradshaw Shaw — or Carrie Shaw Bradshaw, depending on her preference. Either way, the double “shaw” doesn’t roll off the tongue smoothly. Many Redditors noted that it took them years to notice how similar their last names are, with some saying, “How did I not think of this?!?”

John Corbett reunites with Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of 'And Just Like That' on May 20, 2024 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Given Aidan's traditionalist tendencies, he would likely prefer Carrie to take his last name in some form. However, history proves that she may want to do things her own way, especially when it comes to marriage.

Would Carrie Change Her Name?

The first season of AJLT revealed that Carrie, indeed, took Big’s last name when her lawyers delivered her late husband’s will, which was addressed to Carrie Preston. (His full name was famously revealed as John James Preston on the SATC series finale). If she marries again, she may do the same thing with Aidan.

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett on And Just Like That. Craig Blankenhorn/Max

However, it doesn’t seem like she adopted Preston as her surname professionally, with her books and podcasts hosted under Carrie Bradshaw. In fact, she actually didn’t like it when Preston was used out loud, with Carrie being surprised in the second SATC movie that her hat for BFF Stanford’s wedding was reserved under her married name.

While she may become Carrie Bradshaw Shaw for legal reasons if she and Aidan tie the knot, it’s fair to think she’ll likely keep using her maiden name professionally.