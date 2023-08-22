While creating Max’s And Just Like That..., Michael Patrick King anticipated that original Sex and the City fans would have strong opinions about the series. “They love the characters,” King explained to Vulture in 2022. “And that’s a blurse — a blessing and a curse.” Indeed, with AJLT wrapping its second season, eagle-eyed fans have quickly pointed out several continuity errors, ranging from simple math errors to inexplicably bringing characters back from the dead. Naturally, some SATC purists couldn’t help but wonder if the new writers had even seen the HBO original, which aired from 1998 to 2004 (followed by two movies in 2008 and 2010), or were just intentionally ignoring previous plot points.

The AJLT writers room did include several newcomers, though executive producers Elisa Zuritsky and Julie Rottenberg, were among those who joined King from the beloved original series. Without commenting on any errors directly, King recently defended the team’s creative decisions to British Vogue, saying, “Perfection is impossible, so a little chip in a statue makes it more interesting. I don’t know why people want to keep chipping away at sh*t. Maybe they don’t want to believe it’s great or wonderful.”

Meanwhile, another writer, Samantha Irby, recently described theirs as “the best [writers] room” to work in. “Honestly, I saw the trailer for Season 2 the other day and I was like, ‘I don’t even know how this got written because it felt like we were just fucking around all the time,’” the comedian joked to W. “No matter how outrageous a thing I suggested, they did always laugh and act like they were considering it before they were like, ‘No.’”

Still, certain moments that fans deemed “outrageous” — though likely in a different context — didn’t end up on the cutting room floor. Below, revisit five of the most glaring And Just Like That... continuity errors, ranked from least to most egregious.

5. Carrie’s NYC Arrival

In AJLT Season 2, Episode 10, Aidan (John Corbett) can’t believe that Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) “got to New York” 35 years ago — when she was 21 years old — but had somehow never been to Coney Island. However, the short-lived, 1980s-set CW prequel spinoff, The Carrie Diaries, which aired in 2013, followed 16-year-old Carrie (AnnaSophia Robb) to the Big Apple for her first magazine job. Though based on SATC scribe Candace Bushnell’s 2011 novel of the same name, the origin story wasn’t technically part of the HBO universe, making it the most forgivable AJLT error. Plus, even Parker herself reportedly once referred to the CW series as “odd.”

4. The Location Of Steve’s Bar, Scout

In the original SATC series, Steve’s (David Eigenberg) fictional bar, Scout, was located on Mulberry Street in Manhattan. (In real life, the bar’s filming location was on nearby Grand Street.) Carrie even symbolically gifted him and “silent partner” Aidan a mulberry plant to celebrate the grand opening in Season 4. However, as several fans have pointed out on Twitter, AJLT seemingly rewrote history and refers to the bar now being located in Brooklyn. At least one fan attempted to explain the perceived error, writing on Reddit, “I like to think it’s a 2nd location? Like scout’s original location is lower Manhattan and the 2nd location is in Brooklyn.”

3. Brady’s Age

Though Steve and Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) son, Brady, was born during a SATC Season 4 episode that aired in February 2002, he doesn’t seem to have aged on the same timeline as the other kids in AJLT. Though, canonically, that would make him about 21 years old by now, he’s just graduated high school in the Max series. At Big’s funeral during Season 1, Miranda also references Brady’s (Niall Cunningham) age, telling Che (Sara Ramírez) her son “is a minor” when she catches them smoking. The error became more obvious in Season 2 when Carrie listed the ages of Aidan’s sons as 14, 17, and 20, and fans noticed that Brady was born before the eldest, Tate, who was an infant during SATC Season 6.

2. LTW’s Dead Father Is Alive Again?

The AJLT writers really had no excuse to forget a plot point from their own series, but that’s what happened in Season 2, Episode 4, titled “ALIVE!” In Season 1, Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) shared her experience with grief, noting that she’d lost her dad last year. “I could see my rings literally shaking on my hands while I was trying to be so strong for [my kids],” LTW told Charlotte (Kristin Davis). Fast-forward to Season 2, however, and her father, Lawrence (Billy Dee Williams), arrives for her and Herbert’s (Christopher Jackson) 20th-anniversary party without explanation. As one viewer wrote on TikTok, “Folks can have two dads… but I dont think thats what this is!”

1. Harry’s Late Mother’s Death

That wasn’t the only parent AJLT seems to have mysteriously resurrected, either. In Season 2’s second episode, Harry (Evan Handler) mentioned to Anthony (Mario Cantone) that his mom had been dead for 10 years. The math wasn’t mathing, though: He previously told Charlotte in the 2003 SATC Season 6 premiere that he had to break up with her because he had promised his dead mother that he would marry a fellow Jewish person. That fact kicked off Charlotte’s entire conversion process — a major SATC storyline — followed by their wedding and continued relationship without a meddling mother-in-law (i.e. Bunny), making it a particularly glaring slip-up. “Did [Michael Patrick King] not remember that Harry’s mother was dead when he and Charlotte met?” one viewer tweeted, adding, “The continuity errors continue to baffle me.”