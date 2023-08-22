And Just Like That Fans Predict A Major Betrayal In The Season 2 Finale

Kim Cattrall’s long-awaited return to the Sex and the City universe has only heightened anticipation for the And Just Like That Season 2 finale, with fans speculating what might be in store for Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha in the last episode of the series. As well as predicting the death of a major character, AJLT fans are now also suspecting that the finale episode title, “The Last Supper,” might indicate that a major betrayal is on the way.

Along with the episode title, fans have also pointed out that the official And Just Like That promotional art appears to reference the Biblical story of the Last Supper. With the finale upon us, many are predicting that Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) will be betrayed by someone close to her.

“The Last Supper is the ad campaign picture they did for the second season with Carrie as Jesus and the other characters representing the 12 apostles,” one fan shared on Reddit. “One of them will betray Carrie. And curiously, we don't see Aidan in the picture despite being somewhat of an important character this season.”

Further speculating who might be the “Judas of the group,” another user chimed in: “It’s got to be Seema. She and Aidan looked at each other like they had history.” Others agreed, adding: “They both withheld the truth from Carrie. Carrie finds out, resulting in Aidan ‘hurting’ her, breaking up, losing her friendship with Seema, and Samantha returns to NY.”

As mentioned, this isn’t the only And Just Like That Series 2 theory to have caught the attention of fans online. In the run-up to the hotly-anticipated season finale, viewers have also been busy speculating the real reason for Samantha Jones’ big return, the possibility of Season 3, and a major Season 2 finale plot twist.