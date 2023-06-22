Spoilers ahead for And Just Like That... Episodes 1 & 2.

SATC fans, rejoice! Season 2 of And Just Like That... has finally begun, which means you’re two episodes closer to witnessing the highly-anticipated Carrie/Aidan reunion. Though we’re still weeks away from that drama, when it comes to fashion, there’s already so much to talk about.

The season started with a sartorial bang, as the fabulous cast attended the Met Gala in Episode 1. From Charlotte’s My Fair Lady-meets-equestrian look to Lisa’s red hot ball gown, the cast took the fictional theme “Veiled Beauty” very seriously.

But it was Carrie, of course, who brought back a classic from the SATC movie: the Vivienne Westwood wedding dress she wore when Big stood her up at the altar. The infamous gown (and its feathered headpiece) ended up as Carrie’s Met Gala look, following a fashion mishap with her original gown. It also became a conduit for healing.

Aside from the dress, Carrie also harkened to some all-time favorites, albeit in new ways. In Episode 2, Carrie brought back her beloved Fendi Baguette, only this time, the teeny accessory was wrapped around her ankle, instead of swinging from her arm. The viral pigeon clutch everyone was talking about after it was photographed on set also made its on-screen debut.

Ahead, all the best outfits that came from Episodes 1 and 2.

Charlotte & Carrie’s Streetside Sophistication MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) filled Charlotte (Kristin Davis) in about her new fling while taking a chic stroll. Carrie’s grown-up prairie dress was so elegant and sophisticated, especially paired with her hat and purse. She accessorized like a three-time author would: with a book in tow. Meanwhile, Charlotte harkened back to her signature preppy style with a collared A-line dress in an overall floral print. Even her dog had an enviable Burberry bag. So Charlotte.

Seema’s Animal Print Ensemble Photo Courtesy of Craig Blankenhorn/Max Seema (Sarita Choudhury) is truly one of the best-dressed characters in the reboot, and this head-to-toe leopard print ensemble proves it. All this style and a Fendi First Medium bag just to get a blowout. Icon.

Carrie’s Wedding Dress Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Carrie’s Met Gala dress wasn’t finished in time (a true fashion crisis). Luckily, she had just the piece to wear to the fabulous shindig: her old wedding dress and its accompanying bird headpiece. She updated the look with a teal cape and matching gloves. And just like that, she “repurposed” her pain.

Carrie’s Barbiecore Moment James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Carrie’s podcast was just canceled and yet she looked utterly radiant in a vintage fuchsia number. (Plus, peep the podcast mug dangling like a trinket from her purse.) According to the show’s costume designers, this look is Carrie’s first truly monochromatic outfit — a major milestone.

Miranda’s Coastal Stripes Photo Courtesy of Craig Blankenhorn/Max Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) new California zip code required a whole new breezy wardrobe — including this colorful halter dress.

Seema’s Luxe Whites Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Even before Seema changed into her gilded Met Gala look, her all-white ensemble was all class. Giving “quiet luxury” before it was a thing.

Charlotte’s Dramatic Stripes James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Like any attendee truly respectful of the event, Charlotte attended the Met Gala in a look that was totally unexpected for her style. It included a latex corset, a pink jacket, and a striped, bustled skirt. The focal point of her look, however, was her hat, a vintage Stephen Jones piece from the early 2000s.

Carrie’s Eccentric Accessory James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images When Parker was spotted toting a pigeon clutch while filming the series, the J.W. Anderson item immediately went viral. But the look is much more than just the pigeon. To merchandise the gray boiler suit, she wore matching socks under her heeled sandals, reviving the controversial socks-with-heels trend. And she harkened back to her favorite Fendi Baguette bag, rocking a micro version on her ankle.

Lisa’s Red Hot Number Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Lisa’s (Nicole Ari Parker) Met Ball Valentino look — especially the feathered headpiece — was totally reminiscent of Florence Pugh’s 2023 Met look by the same designer.