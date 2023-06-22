Spoilers ahead for And Just Like That... Episodes 1 & 2.
SATC fans, rejoice! Season 2 of And Just Like That... hasfinally begun, which means you’re two episodes closer to witnessing the highly-anticipated Carrie/Aidan reunion. Though we’re still weeks away from that drama, when it comes to fashion, there’s already so much to talk about.
The season started with a sartorial bang, as the fabulous cast attended the Met Gala in Episode 1. From Charlotte’s My Fair Lady-meets-equestrian look to Lisa’s red hot ball gown, the cast took the fictional theme “Veiled Beauty” very seriously.
But it was Carrie, of course, who brought back a classic from the SATC movie: the Vivienne Westwood wedding dress she wore when Big stood her up at the altar. The infamous gown (and its feathered headpiece) ended up as Carrie’s Met Gala look, following a fashion mishap with her original gown. It also became a conduit for healing.
Aside from the dress, Carrie also harkened to some all-time favorites, albeit in new ways. In Episode 2, Carrie brought back her beloved Fendi Baguette, only this time, the teeny accessory was wrapped around her ankle, instead of swinging from her arm. The viral pigeon clutcheveryone was talking about after it was photographed on set also made its on-screen debut.
Ahead, all the best outfits that came from Episodes 1 and 2.