Are Carrie and Aidan endgame? What about Che Diaz (hey!) and Miranda? And has anyone checked on Steve? These are just a few of the pressing questions And Just Like That... Season 2 will be tasked with answering when the Sex and the City sequel series returns to HBO Max, presumably later this year. But if you’re tired of waiting, now is a great time to brush up on your Sex and the City history. After all, the show turns 25 this summer!

Mercifully, the original run was comprised of breezy, half-hour episodes — but if it’s been a while, or you watched a lot of those on late-night E! re-runs, it can be hard to keep track of what happened and when. So if you need a handy guide to all the romance, rebounds, babies, breakups, and weddings, we have you covered. Here’s every season of Sex and the City described in one sentence — plus one for each of the movies and And Just Like That... Season 1.

Season 1

Though her friends don’t have any serious partners yet (Charlotte really wants one!), Carrie meets Mr. Big on the street and has an on-and-off relationship with him until she ends things when he can’t commit.

Season 2

Miranda starts seeing Steve, while Carrie and Big reconnect — but he moves to Paris for work and gets engaged to Natasha.

Season 3

Carrie starts dating Aidan, but they break up once he finds out she’s been having an affair with Big — and the split happens at Charlotte’s wedding to Trey, who she met episodes earlier in a whirlwind romance.

Season 4

Carrie and Aidan give their relationship a second chance, but it doesn’t work out (again) — while Miranda has a baby with Steve, Charlotte and Trey separate after struggling to conceive, and Samantha begins a serious relationship with Richard.

Season 5

Samantha and Richard break up, Charlotte starts seeing her divorce lawyer, Harry, and Carrie gets a book deal and starts dating a fellow writer, Berger (shudder).

Season 6

Berger breaks up with Carrie via Post-It note, and she gets serious with a Russian artist, even moving to Paris with him before realizing she’s happier at home (and with Big) — while Charlotte and Harry marry and adopt a child, Miranda and Steve marry and buy a house, and Samantha undergoes treatment for breast cancer while seeing her client and up-and-coming actor, Smith Jerrod.

Sex And The City (The Movie)

Carrie and Big plan a wedding that he dips out of at the last minute (surprise!) before ultimately exchanging nuptials in a smaller ceremony later on, and all the while, Charlotte is pregnant and welcomes a child with Harry, Samantha amicably breaks up with Smith, and Miranda reunites with Steve after he cheated on her.

Sex And The City 2

During a trip to Abu Dhabi, Carrie runs into Aidan, and they share a kiss because she’s been feeling stagnant with Big lately, but they end up OK — and elsewhere, Samantha fends off hormonal changes, Charlotte struggles with the stresses of motherhood, and Miranda quits her law firm for a better work-life balance.

And Just Like That... Season 1

Carrie hosts a podcast with Che Diaz and grieves the shocking loss of Mr. Big, Miranda leaves Steve for Che, Charlotte reacts to her child Rock’s gender identity journey, and Samantha is said to be working in London after Carrie decided not to be her client anymore.