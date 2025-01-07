Mia Thermopolis still has pop culture in a chokehold. Not only is her story set to continue in The Princess Diaries 3, she’s a source of style inspiration even today. If you ask Anne Hathaway, one of her royal character’s memorable accessories was part of her friend and fellow actor Jeremy Strong’s 2025 Golden Globes outfit.

Strong sparked buzz when he showed up to the Jan. 5 awards show. It wasn’t just that he was wearing a velvet suit in green instead of his typical brown; it was the matching bucket hat that he donned to complete the look by Loro Piana. The Apprentice star stood out on the red carpet and in every shot he appeared in during the broadcast, making his ’fit a hot topic on social media.

Princess Diaries-Inspired Fashion

The accessory was a standout for Hathaway, too. The day after the awards show, she took to Instagram to post a still photo of Strong clapping in the audience and paired it with one of her as Mia wearing a very similar bucket hat.

“Sweetheart, I’m not mad you borrowed it but I didn’t totally realize you were going to change the col… anyway, not important, congrats on your well deserved nom for The Apprentice!!!” she joked in the caption.

Anne Hathaway’s Jan. 6 Instagram post Anne Hathaway/Instagram

Many fans loved Hathaway’s joke about Strong, whom she’s been close to ever since they starred in 2019’s Serenity together. “Iconic,” one wrote in the comments. Another added, “I knew he reminded me of someone!!!” Meanwhile, several others saw a crossover opportunity. “Princess Diaries 3 cameo needed, we are begging!!!!!!!” one pleaded.

Fans also enjoyed the throwback to the “Voltaire, hair” moment. In the Princess Diaries scene where Mia wears the hat, she’s fresh off of her royal makeover and doesn’t want to call attention to her new look. However, her school nemesis, Lana (Mandy Moore), is thrilled to point out that hats violate the school dress code, so Mia has to take it off. When her classmates make a big deal about her hair, her friend Lilly (Heather Matarazzo) helps take the attention off her by demanding they focus on Voltaire instead.

Subverting Expectations

Strong, on the other hand, didn’t seem to mind people focusing on his appearance. On the red carpet, he made it clear he was looking to surprise people with his outfit.

“I’ve been accused of only wearing brown, so I thought it was time to just subvert anyone’s expectations,” he told Variety before the show, adding, “You want to just disappear into different roles, so this is the role of the actor on the red carpet.”