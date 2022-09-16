In case you haven’t been keeping up with your post-pod updates, all of the couples that got together during Love Is Blind Season 2 have split since the show aired. Of course, there is one potential pairing that formed after the show — Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams, that is. The first hint of a connection between Deepti and Kyle arrived at the reunion back in March when Kyle said he regretted not getting engaged to Deepti. (As you’ll remember, Kyle initially paired off with Shaina Hurley while Deepti was with Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee. And, well, we all know how that turned out.)

In the months since, Deepti and Kyle have dropped hints about their potential romance — from flirty Instagram comments to a skincare collab. They were even spotted at Coachella with Katie Thurston in April, though Katie seems to have deleted Deepti and Kyle’s photo (in which they were holding hands!) from her Instagram carousel. What does it all mean?!

By the end of After the Altar — which seems to have filmed in March, based on photos from the cast — Deepti and Kyle agreed to officially give things a try. “I definitely want Kyle,” Deepti said in a confessional. “I want him to be my boyfriend. Eventually, I feel like I want him to be my husband, you know? Like, he’s the first thing I think about when I wake up. He’s the last person I talk to before I go to bed. I look at him, and I’m like, I could see myself doing this for the rest of my life with you.”

So, are Deepti and Kyle together today? “We’re always gonna be like, super close,” Kyle tells Bustle. “We’re not really gonna say where we’re at in our relationship right now. We just kind of want to keep that between us because there’s just so many rumors, so much speculation. We also just want to do it on our own time and decide where we’re going to go with that.” When that time arrives, though, Kyle says they have “so much stuff that we want to share about each other.”

Whether they’re a couple or just a couple of besties, Kyle confirmed they’re “absolutely” in each other’s lives. “Deepti brings out the best in me, and she really gives me a lot of confidence ... I’m very self-deprecating, and I don’t always think the best of myself, so she reminds me that, ‘Hey, you’re a better person than you think you are,’” Kyle adds.

Kyle also revealed that he and Deepti have nicknames (!!!) for each other. “I call her Miss Overthinker, the Queen of Overthinking ... I’m Salty Sweet,” Kyle says. “Because I’ll tell you how I feel about you, whether it’s positive or negative, and then there are times where I just have this burst of sweetness where I’ll say the nicest thing that person has ever heard.”